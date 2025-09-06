Presidential Staffer Tells MultiChoice to Exit Ghana if Operations Unsustainable

Presidential staffer Nana Yaa Jantuah has escalated rhetoric in Ghana’s pay-TV pricing dispute, telling MultiChoice to cease operations if regulatory compliance proves too burdensome for the company’s business model.

Her intervention comes amid intensifying tensions between government and the DStv operator, where Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has demanded 30% subscription fee reductions by September 6 or face operational suspension.

Speaking on Prime Insights, the former Convention People’s Party General Secretary dismissed suggestions that government pressure constitutes bullying, arguing that MultiChoice’s continued presence demonstrates market profitability despite compliance complaints.

“This is a sovereign nation, and you are coming here to do business because you are earning money,” Jantuah stated. “If you’re not making a profit, you should just say, ‘You are stressing us, so we are folding up.’ The fact that you are still here means there is some kind of benefit.”

The dispute has intensified following conflicting statements about whether MultiChoice agreed to establish a joint committee for price reviews, with the company denying the minister’s announcement of such agreement.

The National Communications Authority faces mounting pressure to enforce the September 6 deadline for 30% price cuts, while industry observers debate the regulatory precedent such action would establish for foreign operators.

Jantuah emphasized that multinational companies operating in Ghana must accept obligations beyond profit generation, describing the standoff as fundamentally about corporate responsibility rather than political interference.

“This has nothing to do with politics. There is no bullying anywhere. It’s about corporate responsibility and respect for the Ghanaian public,” she stressed during the television interview.

The presidential staffer’s comments echo her August criticism of MultiChoice for offering “outdated foreign content” while imposing steep subscription fees on Ghanaian consumers. Her consistent advocacy reflects broader public frustration with pay-TV pricing structures.

Minister George has accused MultiChoice of “disrespect to Ghanaians” and threatened regulatory action including potential shutdown if the company refuses price reduction discussions.

The dispute has dominated public discourse across traditional and social media platforms, with consumers expressing support for government intervention while business groups warn about regulatory uncertainty implications for foreign investment.

Industry analysts view the standoff as testing Ghana’s regulatory authority versus multinational corporation resistance, with potential implications for other sectors where pricing disputes may arise between government and foreign operators.

The outcome could establish significant precedents for how Ghana balances consumer protection objectives against maintaining attractive investment climates for international businesses operating across various economic sectors.

MultiChoice has maintained that subscription pricing reflects operational costs and content acquisition expenses, while government officials argue that currency appreciation should translate to consumer price reductions rather than increased profit margins.

The September 6 deadline approaches amid uncertainty about whether either party will compromise, with regulatory enforcement mechanisms prepared for potential implementation if negotiations fail to produce acceptable outcomes.