Presidential Staffer Calls for Simpler Business Licensing

Nana Yaa Jantuah, Senior Presidential Staffer in charge of Energy, has urged regulatory agencies to simplify Ghana’s business licensing processes to reduce barriers facing entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation’s (ILAPI) High Level Business Regulatory Dialogue in Accra on Thursday, she described current procedures as long and cumbersome, identifying them as major obstacles to growth and investment. Her comments came during a session that brought together policymakers, regulatory bodies, private sector actors, and civil society to discuss practical steps toward regulatory improvement.

Jantuah was appointed Presidential Staffer on January 21, 2025, with responsibility for Energy, Green Transition, and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). She previously served as Director of Public Relations and External Affairs at PURC and as General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) from August 2020 to December 2023.

Entrepreneurs often resort to middlemen because regulatory institutions remain difficult to reach or insufficiently visible to the public, according to Jantuah. She questioned whether businesses genuinely need all the licenses currently required and emphasized that the process of obtaining licenses creates more problems than the number of licenses themselves.

The government cannot effectively remove red tape and bottlenecks when it regulates itself, Jantuah stated. She highlighted the problem of accessibility, noting that when people consistently use middlemen, it signals that service providers are neither visible nor accessible. This forces businesses into arrangements that add complexity and cost to licensing processes.

Jantuah also challenged regulators to improve their engagement beyond digital platforms. Not all investors rely on social media for updates or information, she explained, noting that wealthy potential investors might not be social media users. She advocated for one on one engagements and frequent direct interaction with business communities, emphasizing that virtually everyone in Ghana operates some form of business.

The Presidential Staffer stressed that improving regulatory efficiency remains essential to supporting Ghana’s economic development. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to removing bottlenecks that slow down business operations, though she acknowledged that effective reform requires action beyond government directives alone.

Peter Bismark Kwofie, Executive Director of ILAPI, outlined findings from a ten month business regulatory research project conducted between 2024 and 2025. The study uncovered several challenges affecting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) development and transition in Ghana.

The research found it takes an average of seven to ten years for businesses to transition from micro to small enterprises, especially within Information and Communication Technology (ICT) manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. Kwofie stated that Ghana’s business regulatory apparatus heavily slows the transition of typical Ghanaian businesses from micro to small, and from medium to large scale operations.

Young entrepreneurs would spend years borrowing or saving close to 10,000 US dollars but would prefer not to invest that sum in businesses in Ghana, choosing instead to travel overseas through connections and dangerous terrains, Kwofie explained. The reason stems from fear of losing close to 30 percent of their capital to regulatory requirements, according to the ILAPI research.

Kwofie said the findings demonstrate urgent need for reforms that will make Ghana’s regulatory system more efficient, predictable, and business friendly. The research provides concrete evidence of how regulatory burdens discourage domestic investment and push potential entrepreneurs to seek opportunities abroad rather than build businesses at home.

Thursday’s dialogue forms part of ILAPI’s ongoing Business Regulatory and Compliance Reform project, which aims to promote a fair, transparent, and supportive environment for business growth in Ghana. The initiative seeks to identify specific bottlenecks in Ghana’s regulatory landscape and propose actionable solutions that balance necessary oversight with entrepreneurial freedom.

The session addressed concerns that excessive regulatory requirements disproportionately affect small businesses lacking resources to navigate complex compliance systems. Larger corporations often maintain dedicated compliance departments or can afford to hire consultants, while smaller enterprises face the same regulatory burden without similar capacity.

ILAPI’s research methodology involved direct engagement with businesses across multiple sectors, tracking their experiences with licensing, permits, and regulatory compliance over an extended period. The findings revealed not just the number of required licenses but the cumulative time and financial costs associated with obtaining and maintaining regulatory compliance.

The dialogue represents growing recognition among policymakers that streamlined regulatory processes could unlock significant economic potential. Ghana’s entrepreneurial sector has demonstrated resilience despite regulatory challenges, suggesting that reforms could accelerate business formation and growth across multiple industries.

Participants at the dialogue discussed specific recommendations including creating unified licensing portals, reducing processing times, eliminating redundant requirements across different agencies, and improving transparency around regulatory standards and expectations. Several speakers emphasized that regulatory efficiency should not compromise necessary oversight for consumer protection, environmental standards, or financial integrity.

The government’s commitment to regulatory reform aligns with broader economic policy goals including job creation, private sector development, and positioning Ghana as an attractive destination for domestic and foreign investment. Implementation of meaningful reforms will require coordination across multiple government agencies and sustained political will to resist pressures that often lead to regulatory expansion rather than simplification.