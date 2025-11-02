Presidential Action on Corruption Motivates Anti Corruption Journalists Says Manasseh

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni says government responsiveness to corruption exposés remains the strongest incentive for journalists committed to public accountability, citing President John Dramani Mahama’s track record of acting decisively on media investigations.

Manasseh highlighted contract cancellations under the current administration following his investigations. In June 2025, Mahama announced the government would not renew the 19 year contract between the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited. The journalist said he had investigated that arrangement for 12 years. The agreement allocated GHS850 monthly per sweeper, but Zoomlion retained GHS600 while paying workers only GHS250.

A July 2025 investigation led by Manasseh revealed the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) signed a revenue assurance contract with Evatex Logistics Limited three days before the 2024 election. The company had only one registered employee but deployed staff from Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) to implement the project. GACL terminated that contract on July 28, 2025. No payments were made to the company.

On October 31, 2025, Mahama directed Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson to terminate all existing contracts with SML. Manasseh stated the cancellations saved over $500 million. The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) concluded investigations found no justifiable basis for the government’s engagement with SML.

Manasseh emphasized that government action matters more than conducive working conditions alone. He argued journalists who refuse bribes and accept personal risks expect duty bearers to fulfill their responsibilities.

The journalist recalled the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) scandal from over a decade ago. Two individuals were jailed, others lost positions, and more than 10 contracts were canceled, saving Ghana over $100 million. Parliament passed the Youth Employment Agency Act as part of comprehensive reforms addressing systemic problems.

Manasseh expressed gratitude while making clear his watchdog role continues. He acknowledged he will likely criticize the president in future and demand further accountability. However, he said Mahama would occupy an important place in any account of his journalism career and work fighting corruption.

The comments reflect ongoing debates about the relationship between investigative media and political will in Ghana’s governance landscape. Manasseh’s remarks suggest effective accountability efforts require both fearless reporting and leaders willing to respond decisively when wrongdoing comes to light.