President Tinubu To Present ₦54.4 Trillion Budget To National Assembly Friday

President Bola Tinubu will present the 2026 Appropriation Bill estimated at 54.4 trillion naira to a joint session of the National Assembly on Friday December 19 at 2:00 pm following Senate approval of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The Clerk to the National Assembly Kamoru Ogunlana announced the budget presentation in a letter dated December 17 and signed on his behalf by Secretary for Human Resources and Staff Development Admiral Essien Eyo Essien. The letter directed all accredited persons to report to their duty posts by 11:00 am as access to the National Assembly complex will be restricted thereafter for security reasons, with non-accredited persons advised to stay away from the premises.

A formal communication from the Presidency is expected to be read on the floor of the House of Representatives when plenary resumes on Thursday December 18, officially notifying lawmakers and staff of the President’s appearance. The letter was copied to the Deputy Clerk and all heads of departments at the National Assembly.

The Senate passed the 2026 to 2028 MTEF and FSP on Tuesday after considering a report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance Senator Sani Musa, paving the way for budget presentation. Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the framework as a statutory prerequisite for presenting the national budget while noting it does not represent the legislature’s final position and can be revised if circumstances change.

Under the approved framework, projected exchange rates stand at 1512 naira to the dollar for 2026, 1432.15 naira for 2027 and 1383.18 naira for 2028, aligning with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy to stabilize the naira. The Senate reduced the crude oil benchmark price to 60 dollars per barrel from 64.85 dollars for 2026, citing geopolitical tensions and global price volatility.

The framework projects capital expenditure of 20.13 trillion naira, statutory transfers of 3.15 trillion naira, recurrent non-debt spending of 15.27 trillion naira and debt service of 15.52 trillion naira. The Federal Government projects revenue from all sources at 34.33 trillion naira for 2026, with new borrowings of 17.88 trillion naira to cover the fiscal deficit of 20.13 trillion naira.

Senators approved inflation projections of 16.5 percent for 2026, 13 percent for 2027 and 9 percent for 2028, reflecting expected monetary policy tightening. Real gross domestic product growth projections of 4.68 percent, 5.96 percent and 7.9 percent for the three years were retained, with lawmakers expressing confidence that recent tax and structural reforms would deliver measurable economic benefits starting in 2026.