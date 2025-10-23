President Tinubu Swears in Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday swore in Professor Joash Amupitan as Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), tasking him with protecting the integrity of the country’s electoral process.

The ceremony took place at the State House in Abuja on October 24, one week after the Nigerian Senate confirmed Amupitan’s appointment on October 16. During the event, President Tinubu urged the new electoral chief to strengthen the institution’s capacity to deliver credible elections.

Amupitan replaces Yakubu Mahmood, who oversaw the 2023 general elections as INEC chairman. The transition comes at a critical time for Nigeria’s electoral body, which faces ongoing scrutiny over election credibility and transparency.

The new INEC chairman inherits an institution that has faced criticism over aspects of recent electoral processes, including voter registration challenges and results transmission issues. Stakeholders across Nigeria’s political spectrum have called for reforms to enhance public confidence in the electoral system.

Professor Amupitan’s appointment followed the constitutional process requiring presidential nomination and Senate confirmation. The INEC chairman serves a single term of five years and is responsible for organizing federal, state, and local government elections across Nigeria’s 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

INEC plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s democracy, managing voter registration, conducting elections, and announcing results. The commission has conducted several general elections since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999, with varying degrees of success and controversy.

Amupitan’s tenure will likely include preparations for gubernatorial elections in several states and eventual preparations for the 2027 general elections. His leadership will be tested by demands for electoral reforms and the implementation of technology to improve transparency.