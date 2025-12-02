President Tinubu Meets Governor Otti Over Nnamdi Kanu Release Efforts

President Bola Tinubu received Abia State Governor Alex Otti at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, December 2, in what sources describe as part of ongoing efforts to secure the release of convicted Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The meeting followed closely after Governor Otti visited Kanu at the Sokoto Correctional Centre, where the IPOB leader is serving a life sentence. The governor travelled to Sokoto accompanied by Kanu’s younger brother Emmanuel Kanu, Abia State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Ikechukwu Uwanna, and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ferdinand Ekeoma. Sokoto State Government officials facilitated access to the prison facility.

Otti arrived at the President’s office complex wearing grey, knee length traditional attire, according to reports from the Presidential Villa. The closed door meeting is viewed as a significant step in the governor’s political and diplomatic engagements aimed at resolving Kanu’s case.

Governor Otti has repeatedly characterized securing Kanu’s release as a priority for his administration. Through his media aide, the governor stated that while Kanu retains the right to appeal his conviction, an agreed strategy has been activated to work toward his freedom. Otti described Kanu’s matter as a humanitarian and regional concern that must be resolved.

The Federal High Court in Abuja convicted Kanu last month on all seven charges including terrorism, treason, and involvement with an outlawed movement. The court imposed a life imprisonment sentence on November 20. Last week, the Court of Appeal dismissed Kanu’s fundamental rights suit against the Director General of the Department of State Services and the Attorney General of the Federation, ruling the appeal lacked merit and had become academic following his conviction.

Sources at the Villa described the atmosphere as positive, with indications that negotiations involving political and legal considerations may be advancing. Although discussion details were not disclosed, Tuesday’s engagement is believed to represent continuation of the strategy Otti outlined for securing Kanu’s release through lawful channels.

The governor previously expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s disposition toward the matter. In October, Otti stated during a presidential visit to Abia State that he was engaging with Tinubu on Kanu’s release, describing the president as favorably disposed to the issue. He characterized his decades long friendship with Tinubu, expressing confidence the president would keep his word.

Minister of Works Dave Umahi, representing President Tinubu during the October visit, assured that southeastern governors were working seriously on exploring a political solution together with senators, House of Representatives members, and ministers. He expressed confidence that with the president’s support for the southeast, a peaceful resolution would materialize.

Kanu has remained in Department of State Services custody since his extradition from Kenya in June 2021. His legal team has argued his health has deteriorated in detention and requested his transfer to the National Hospital in Abuja for proper medical treatment.

Governors across Nigeria’s southeast region have continued pressing for Kanu’s release, hoping to ease growing regional tensions. The IPOB leader remains one of Nigeria’s most closely watched political detainees, with his case carrying significant implications for regional stability and federal government relations with southeastern states.

Governor Otti’s strategy emphasizes steady engagement with relevant authorities while pursuing both political and legal avenues. The approach reflects his administration’s position that the matter requires patience and coordination across multiple governmental levels to achieve resolution.

The Tuesday meeting represents the latest in a series of high level consultations aimed at finding pathways to address Kanu’s detention. The outcome of these ongoing discussions remains to be seen as political and legal processes continue.