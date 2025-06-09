President of Zanzibar Expresses Interest in Zoomlion’s Proven Track Record in Ghana and Other African Countries

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), has announced a landmark engagement with Zanzibar President, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, to revamp waste management and boost environmental sustainability.

The high-level meeting marks a significant milestone in Zoomlion’s Africa Expansion agenda to deploy cutting-edge, sustainable sanitation solutions across the continent.

It also reflects a shared commitment to tackling the growing waste management challenges in Africa through innovation, partnership, and long-term vision.

“We had a very fruitful meeting with His Excellency President Mwinyi, where we discussed transformative approaches to waste management that are both practical and forward-looking,” said the Executive Chairman of the JGC, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

Dr. Agyepong noted that the partnership with Zanzibar forms part of Zoomlion’s broader strategy to work with progressive African governments to create cleaner, healthier, and more resilient cities and communities.

“At Zoomlion, we believe that waste is not just a challenge—it is an opportunity for innovation, employment, and sustainable development,” Dr. Agyepong noted.

“Our vision is aligned with that of Zanzibar’s leadership: to build a cleaner, greener future for generations to come,” he added.

The meeting explored a range of potential interventions, including the deployment of waste sorting and recycling technologies, the development of engineered landfill systems, and the introduction of community-based waste collection models that create jobs and stimulate local economies.

President Mwinyi expressed strong interest in Zoomlion’s proven track record in Ghana and other African countries, highlighting the need for such expertise to support Zanzibar’s environmental and tourism goals.

Zoomlion assured that it remained committed to supporting the Government of Zanzibar with technical expertise, investment, and capacity-building initiatives that will ensure the success of this ambitious transformation.