President Mahama’s UNGA Speech on Palestine: A Betrayal of Ghana’s Non-Aligned Principle and Africa’s Urgent Crisis

In his September 24, 2025, address to the United Nations General Assembly, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama joined a chorus of African leaders spotlighting the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while neglecting their continent’s dire humanitarian crises. Condemning Israel’s defensive actions against Hamas as “genocide” and “starvation,” Mahama demanded an immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution, framing Israel’s response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas atrocities—where 1,200 innocents were killed and over 250 taken hostage—as disproportionate aggression. This rhetoric not only misrepresents Israel’s fight for survival but also violates Ghana’s long-standing principle of non-alignment, a policy rooted in avoiding entanglement in superpower rivalries and maintaining impartiality in global conflicts since Kwame Nkrumah’s era. By chasing headlines with Palestinian advocacy, Mahama sidesteps Africa’s own catastrophes—like Sudan’s genocidal war and Ghana’s border conflicts—exposing a selective outrage that undermines Ghana’s diplomatic integrity and the continent’s pressing needs.

Israel’s operations against Hamas, a terrorist group dedicated to the Jewish state’s destruction, are a matter of survival. The Israel Defense Forces have gone to extraordinary lengths to protect civilians—issuing millions of warnings via leaflets, texts, and calls—despite Hamas’s tactic of embedding rocket launchers and tunnels in schools, hospitals, and homes. This human-shield strategy inflates casualty figures and fuels anti-Israel narratives, yet over 14,000 Hamas combatants have been neutralized, reflecting Israel’s precision. Mahama’s “genocide” label ignores this context, echoing biased narratives that absolve Hamas of Gaza’s suffering. More critically, his one-sided condemnation abandons Ghana’s non-aligned principle, which prioritizes neutrality to foster diplomacy and avoid taking sides in contentious global disputes. Ghana’s Foreign Ministry has historically balanced ties with Israel, condemning Hamas’s attacks and affirming Israel’s right to self-defense. Mahama’s UN posturing, however, trades this impartiality for populist applause, aligning with a Global South bloc seeking media attention.

This selective focus is stark against Africa’s unaddressed crises. Sudan’s civil war, the continent’s largest displacement crisis, has uprooted over 20 million people, with 4.1 million fleeing abroad and 16 million internally displaced, many facing ethnic cleansing in Darfur. Ghana hosts thousands of Sudanese refugees in overcrowded camps like Krisan and Ampain, where food shortages and limited healthcare echo Gaza’s hardships—yet lack global attention. Mahama’s fleeting reference to Sudan’s 12 million displaced pales beside his fervent Palestinian advocacy, betraying the urgency of Africa’s own “genocide and starvation.”

Closer to home, Ghana faces its own conflicts and refugee flows. The Bawku chieftaincy dispute, a decades-old ethnic feud between Mamprusi and Kusasi groups, flared violently in 2025, prompting military deployments and school closures amid deadly attacks. Porous northern borders invite jihadist spillover from Burkina Faso, recruiting impoverished youth and displacing communities. Recent clashes in Gbinyiri, near Ghana’s border with Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, drove over 13,000 Ghanaians to seek refuge in Côte d’Ivoire, with many still in makeshift camps due to ongoing insecurity. Ghana also hosts Ivorian refugees fleeing election tensions, with 172 new arrivals in August 2025 joining thousands in Ampain camp, where unemployment and poor education access persist. These West African exiles endure the very “displacement” Mahama decries in Gaza, yet they receive no UNGA spotlight.

This pattern of selective outrage extends across Africa. South African and Algerian leaders echoed Mahama’s anti-Israel fervor, invoking apartheid analogies and rallying for Palestinian statehood while ignoring the Democratic Republic of Congo’s M23 rebellion, which has killed thousands and displaced 7 million. The African Union decries Israel’s actions but offers tepid responses to Ethiopia’s conflicts or Sahel jihadist threats near Ghana. This hypocrisy peaked at the 2025 UNGA two-state summit, where over 50 nations, including many African states, pledged Palestinian support while Sudan’s famine and Ghana’s refugees languish underfunded.

The shame lies here: African leaders like Mahama exploit the Palestinian cause for diplomatic clout and front-page coverage, knowing it resonates with the Global South and secures applause. Yet, when Sudan’s RSF slaughters civilians or Ghana’s Bawku erupts, the outrage fades. Ghana’s non-aligned stance, meant to position it as a neutral mediator, is sacrificed for this posturing, eroding its diplomatic credibility. Israel, which has shared agricultural and security expertise with Ghana to combat food insecurity and extremism, deserves partners who honor impartial diplomacy, not selective vilification. African leaders must redirect their UN energies to Sudan’s killing fields, Congo’s massacres, and Ghana’s border crises—mediating conflicts and bolstering refugee aid. Only then will their speeches ring true, transforming hollow headlines into action for the millions left behind.

Matthew Narh Tetteh

Author, The Modern Jewish State of Israel and an advocate for Israel

0558790632