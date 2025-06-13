President Mahama Visits Nalerigu in Nationwide Gratitude Tour

President John Dramani Mahama will arrive in Nalerigu today as part of his ongoing national “Thank You” tour, aimed at appreciating supporters following his 2024 electoral victory.

The North East Regional stop will see the President engage with traditional authorities, religious leaders, and party members at the Nalerigu Astroturf.

The visit forms part of broader efforts to consolidate grassroots support while identifying regional development priorities. President Mahama has maintained an active schedule since taking office, using the tour to directly interface with communities across Ghana’s regions. Today’s engagement follows similar successful visits to other parts of the country, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance.

Political analysts view the tour as both a gesture of appreciation and strategic outreach as the government prepares its development agenda. The Nalerigu stop holds particular significance for the North East Region’s development trajectory, with expectations high for infrastructure commitments and social investment announcements.