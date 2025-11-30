President Mahama Visits LEKMA and Maamobi Polyclinic on 67th Birthday

President John Dramani Mahama celebrated his 67th birthday on Saturday by visiting children’s wards at the LEKMA Hospital and the Maamobi Polyclinic in Accra. Accompanied by his family, he distributed gifts and cash donations to young patients and their parents.

Mahama also recognised the efforts of health professionals at the two facilities, presenting monetary tokens and expressing gratitude for their dedication. At LEKMA Hospital, he arranged for a young female patient to be referred to UGMC for further treatment.

Both hospital staff and families welcomed the visit, thanking the President for sharing his birthday with them and acknowledging the work they do.