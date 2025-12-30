President Mahama Visits Kufuor With Season’s Greetings

President John Dramani Mahama on Monday paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his Aburi residence to extend seasonal greetings and discuss matters of national importance.

The visit, which Mahama announced via his Facebook page on December 30, reflects the continued tradition of engagement between Ghana’s living former heads of state. “I paid a visit to President John Kufuor today to extend to him and his family the best wishes of the season,” Mahama wrote in the social media post.

Presidential Staffer Joyce Bawa Mogtari was photographed engaging in conversation with both leaders during the visit, according to images shared on Mahama’s official Facebook account. The presence of senior presidential staff suggests the meeting addressed substantive discussions beyond social courtesy.

The two presidents are believed to have discussed issues of national and mutual concern during the engagement, though no official statement has been released detailing the specific topics covered. Such visits between sitting and former presidents typically address matters ranging from governance challenges to national unity and development priorities.

Kufuor, who served as Ghana’s president from 2001 to 2009, maintains a residence in Aburi in the Eastern Region where he receives visitors and continues to engage with national affairs. The 86 year old former head of state remains an elder statesman whose counsel is frequently sought by current political leaders across party lines.

Mahama’s visit comes less than a month after he was inaugurated for his second term as president on January 7, 2025, following his decisive victory in the December 2024 general elections. The new administration has emphasized national reconciliation and consultation with stakeholders across Ghana’s political spectrum.

Relations between the two leaders have been marked by mutual respect despite their different party affiliations, with Kufuor belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while Mahama leads the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Both have historically acknowledged each other’s contributions to Ghana’s democratic development, even while maintaining distinct political philosophies.

Kufuor visited Mahama in August 2025 to commiserate with him following a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including two cabinet ministers and three members of the Ghana Armed Forces. That gesture of solidarity demonstrated the tradition of statesmanship that transcends partisan politics during moments of national crisis.

The former president has also participated in various national events during Mahama’s current term, including the funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III in September 2025, where both living former presidents gathered to pay their respects. Such occasions have reinforced the spirit of unity among Ghana’s political leadership.

Mahama’s decision to personally visit Kufuor at his Aburi residence, rather than summoning him to the presidency, signals respect for the elder statesman’s position and acknowledges his continued relevance to national discourse. The gesture aligns with African cultural traditions of younger leaders showing deference to their elders.

The timing of the visit at the close of 2025 suggests it may have served dual purposes, combining seasonal greetings with consultations on policy directions and governance challenges as Ghana prepares to enter 2026. Kufuor’s experience navigating economic challenges during his tenure makes his perspective particularly valuable during periods of national reconstruction.

No details have emerged about whether the discussion touched on specific policy areas such as economic management, democratic governance, or regional security challenges. However, the meeting underscores the value Ghana’s current administration places on drawing from the institutional memory and wisdom of former leaders.

The practice of consultation between sitting and former presidents has become an important feature of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, contributing to political stability and continuity despite changes in government. Such interactions help maintain national cohesion and provide channels for experienced voices to contribute to ongoing governance challenges.