President Mahama Urges Unity and Hope in First Christmas Message

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to draw inspiration from the hope of Christmas as he recommitted his administration to inclusive growth, job creation and economic recovery in his first festive message since returning to office.

In a Christmas message released on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, posted on his official Facebook page, Mahama described the festive season as a moment of gratitude and reflection, noting that this marks his first Christmas with Ghanaians since returning to office following his inauguration in January 2025.

“It’s my first Christmas with you as your comeback President and I am filled with gratitude for the trust you have placed in my government,” the President said. The message, which carried the presidential seal and Christmas decorations, expressed appreciation for the confidence Ghanaians reposed in his leadership during the December 2024 elections.

He said his administration is focused on resetting Ghana’s development agenda, positioning the country on a path of inclusive growth, accountability and shared prosperity. “We are committed to the #ResettingGhana agenda to position Ghana on a path of inclusive growth, job creation, accountability and prosperity,” Mahama stated.

The President described Christmas as a time of reflection, togetherness and renewal, urging citizens to draw strength from one another despite the challenges facing the nation. “Christmas is a time of reflection, of togetherness, and of renewal,” he said. “Let us, in this season, remember that despite the challenges we face, we can always find strength in each other and in the hope that a better tomorrow is possible.”

The President outlined key priorities for the coming period, including reviving the economy, completing stalled projects and expanding critical infrastructure to improve living standards across the country. He emphasized that his administration would continue ongoing development initiatives regardless of which government initiated them, reflecting a commitment to results driven governance.

“As we work together, tirelessly to revive our economy, complete stalled projects, expand our infrastructure and build a Ghana that works for every citizen, let us draw inspiration from the hope that Christmas brings,” he added. The President stressed that building a prosperous nation requires collective effort, unity and the active participation of all Ghanaians.

According to President Mahama, the Resetting Ghana Agenda is designed to reposition the country through prudent management, enhanced productivity and policies that create opportunities for citizens, particularly the youth. The agenda serves as the central framework for economic recovery and national renewal, addressing structural challenges that have impeded Ghana’s development over recent years.

Mahama encouraged Ghanaians to unite behind the Resetting Ghana Agenda and remain committed to the collective task of national rebuilding. “Let us draw inspiration from the hope that Christmas brings,” the President said, urging Ghanaians to come together, work hard and believe in the promise of a brighter future.

He explained that resetting Ghana would require collective effort, unity and resilience, stressing that rebuilding the economy cannot be achieved in isolation. The President called for national unity and shared purpose as essential ingredients for transforming the country’s economic fortunes and creating sustainable prosperity.

Mahama ended his message by wishing Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, expressing optimism about the country’s future. The festive greeting emphasized hope and renewal, key themes the President has consistently highlighted since assuming office.

The Christmas message comes amid renewed public expectations following the President’s return to office after winning the December 7, 2024 elections. Mahama defeated then Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to secure a second term as president, having previously served from 2012 to 2017.

Many citizens are looking to the new administration to deliver on promises of economic stabilisation, accountability and social inclusion. The President has consistently emphasized that his government inherited significant economic challenges, including high debt levels, inflation pressures and the need to complete numerous stalled infrastructure projects across the country.

Since taking office, President Mahama has embarked on several initiatives aimed at fulfilling campaign promises. These include establishing an Infrastructure Review Committee to assess the status of uncompleted projects, announcing plans to introduce a 24 hour economy policy to create jobs, and pledging to reduce the size of government to cut costs.

The President has also announced several ministerial appointments and outlined policy priorities across various sectors. His administration has emphasized the need for fiscal discipline, improved governance and transparent use of public resources as foundational principles of the Resetting Ghana Agenda.

The festive season provides an opportunity for reflection on the year that has passed and anticipation for what lies ahead. For many Ghanaians, the Christmas message from President Mahama represents not just seasonal greetings but a reaffirmation of the social contract between government and citizens, emphasizing shared responsibility for national development.

As Ghana enters 2026, the President’s call for unity and collective effort resonates with longstanding traditions of communal solidarity that have characterized Ghanaian society. The emphasis on hope, despite acknowledged challenges, seeks to inspire confidence that concerted action can produce meaningful improvements in living conditions and economic opportunities.

The Resetting Ghana Agenda, which President Mahama has consistently promoted since the campaign period, represents his administration’s comprehensive approach to addressing the country’s developmental challenges. The framework encompasses economic policy, infrastructure development, governance reforms and social interventions designed to create inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

President Mahama’s message also acknowledged the importance of completing stalled projects, an issue that has generated considerable public discussion. During the campaign, he pledged to complete viable projects initiated by previous governments rather than abandoning them, arguing that this approach would ensure value for money and accelerate development.

The emphasis on infrastructure expansion reflects recognition that inadequate infrastructure remains a significant constraint on economic growth and quality of life. The President has indicated that his administration will prioritize projects with the greatest impact on productivity, connectivity and access to essential services.

As Ghanaians celebrate Christmas and prepare to welcome the new year, the President’s message serves as both a reminder of national aspirations and a call to action. The success of the Resetting Ghana Agenda will ultimately depend on sustained commitment, effective implementation and the active engagement of all stakeholders in the development process.