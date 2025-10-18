President Mahama to Unveil Africa’s Largest Free Zones Park Tuesday

President John Dramani Mahama will on October 21 officially launch the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone, a $1.5 billion industrial development project that officials describe as transformative for Ghana’s economic trajectory. Spanning 21,000 acres across the Gomoa Central District in the Central Region, the project aims to create approximately 60,000 jobs while positioning Ghana as a regional manufacturing hub within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The scale of the initiative reflects mounting government commitment to industrializing Ghana’s economy beyond commodity exports. The zone represents more than infrastructure; it embodies Ghana’s strategic pivot toward value addition, digital innovation, and what authorities call a 24-hour economy model designed to maximize productivity across sectors and timezones.

The project will be jointly managed by the Gomoa Central Development Trust with support from the Ghana Free Zones Authority, and forms part of efforts to advance Ghana’s 24-hour economy vision. The zone will feature a 24-hour business district, eco-recreational park, organic farming zones, and an eco-industrial hub housing up to 200 factories.

What distinguishes Gomoa Central from earlier industrial ventures involves its integrated approach. Rather than concentrating solely on manufacturing, the project clusters agro-processing, logistics, export services, renewable energy infrastructure, and affordable worker housing into a single ecosystem. The project aims to capture 30% of AfCFTA transactions by 2030, potentially adding $1.5 billion to Ghana’s GDP.

The Gomoa Central Development Trust has secured long-term industrial leases on fully documented land, eliminating legal uncertainties that have plagued similar developments elsewhere. This addresses a critical constraint that has stalled previous special economic zone initiatives in Ghana. Investors consistently cite land tenure disputes and regulatory ambiguity as barriers to commitment, making the secured land base a significant competitive advantage.

Location matters enormously for the zone’s viability. Gomoa Central provides direct access to multiple ports and direct links to the Lagos-Abidjan Corridor, a critical trade artery connecting West African economies. This positioning enables manufacturers to serve both continental markets through AfCFTA and international buyers more efficiently than inland alternatives.

Youth empowerment programmes would train one million coders to support the digital infrastructure, according to project specifications. This skills development component reflects recognition that industrial competitiveness increasingly depends on digital capability rather than labor cost advantages alone.

The launch ceremony at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra will draw significant political and economic attention. Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh as Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy initiative, traditional authorities, and international investors will attend, signaling substantial governmental backing and investor interest.

Yet implementation challenges remain substantial. Ghana’s broader industrial competitiveness continues suffering from structural constraints. High operational costs, low technology adoption, and limited access to finance have constrained manufacturers, issues that even well-designed zones cannot fully resolve. Manufacturing credit rates regularly exceed 25 percent, electricity tariffs remain volatile, and logistics inefficiencies persist across supply chains.

The zone succeeds or fails based on whether Ghana simultaneously addresses these foundational constraints. Renewable energy infrastructure and competitive utility costs help, but cannot substitute for macro-level reforms. Trade policy consistency, exchange rate stability, port efficiency improvements, and credit market development all require parallel attention.

Ghana has set out a new roadmap for Special Economic Zones to attract investment, expand exports, and create thousands of jobs, with the government working on Cabinet approval for policies in textiles, automotive components, and pharmaceuticals. This broader strategic framework suggests that Gomoa Central will operate within a more deliberate industrial policy ecosystem than previous zones encountered.

The project represents both opportunity and test. Success at Gomoa Central could establish a replicable model for regional industrialization while anchoring Ghana’s AfCFTA positioning. Failure would reinforce investor skepticism about Ghana’s ability to execute flagship initiatives. The October 21 launch marks the beginning of this implementation phase, where policy ambition meets operational reality.