President Mahama Tells Dr Likee His Videos Always Make Him Laugh

President John Dramani Mahama met popular Ghanaian comedian and YouTube content creator Akabenezer, widely known as Dr Likee, at the Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Saturday.

The encounter took place as the President arrived in Kumasi for an official engagement. During their brief conversation, President Mahama expressed his admiration for the comedian, whose real name is Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi.

The President told Dr Likee his comedy skits always make him laugh and praised him for bringing joy to many Ghanaians and international audiences. President Mahama appeared genuinely pleased to meet the entertainer, who has become one of Ghana’s most recognizable comedians through his YouTube channel and short video content.

Dr Likee used the opportunity to extend a special invitation to President Mahama for an upcoming stage play titled Akwaaba Vs. Oobake. The President said he was delighted to receive the invitation.

Also present during the encounter was entertainment figure Appiah Stadium, who stood nearby waiting to speak with the President. After finishing his conversation with Dr Likee, President Mahama told Appiah Stadium he would call him later.

Dr Likee, who also goes by the name Ras Nene, has built a substantial following on social media platforms with his comedic skits and character portrayals. He has starred in numerous films and YouTube comedy videos that have garnered millions of views.

The meeting highlighted President Mahama’s reputation for engaging warmly with members of Ghana’s creative industry. The encounter was captured on video and shared widely on social media platform X, where users praised both the President’s accessibility and Dr Likee’s contributions to Ghanaian entertainment.