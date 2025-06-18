President Mahama Suspends National Service Posting System Amid Corruption Probe

Ghana’s National Service Authority (NSA) has immediately suspended its Central Management System (CMS) for personnel postings following a presidential directive, the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment announced on June 18.

The move comes amid an ongoing forensic audit of the platform and a massive corruption scandal involving former NSA leadership.

President John Mahama ordered the temporary shutdown to allow comprehensive technical reviews of the digital infrastructure, citing emerging concerns about the system’s integrity. The Ministry assured current service personnel that alternative verification measures are being implemented to prevent operational disruptions.

The suspension follows explosive revelations by Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine that GHC548 million was allegedly stolen through a “ghost names” scheme under previous NSA administrations. Former Director-Generals Mustapha Ussif and Osei Assibey, along with ex-Deputy Director Gifty Oware Mensah, face imminent prosecution in what has been described as a sophisticated criminal enterprise.

“We urge calm as we restore transparency to this critical national institution,” the Ministry stated, promising updates on the review process. The development marks the government’s most significant intervention since the scandal broke, signaling heightened scrutiny of public sector digital systems.