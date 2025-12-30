President Mahama Signs Virtual Asset Law Into Force

President John Dramani Mahama has signed the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Bill into law, officially bringing Ghana’s digital assets sector, including cryptocurrencies, under a regulated framework.

The development was announced on Monday, December 30, in a statement shared on Facebook by Mensah Thompson, Deputy Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), following Parliament’s approval of the bill after extensive deliberations.

The new law provides a legal framework for the use, trading and provision of services related to virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies, effectively bringing activities in the digital assets space under regulatory oversight. With the law now in force, the SEC and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) are expected to play central roles in supervising and regulating virtual asset service providers, a move aimed at strengthening investor protection, market integrity and financial stability.

Parliament had passed the bill on December 19, with BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama confirming the development during the central bank’s annual Lessons, Laws, and Thanksgiving Service in Accra. The law assigns BoG primary responsibility for licensing, supervising, and monitoring VASPs, ending years of regulatory ambiguity.

Thompson explained that the surge in crypto activity prompted the government to consider the best regulatory approach. As of November 2025, Ghana had recorded over $10 billion in crypto transactions for the year, up from about $6 billion in 2024. “This is extremely significant and cannot be ignored,” he said in an earlier interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse.

Under the new law, the SEC will license and regulate eleven specific virtual asset services. These include Virtual Asset Exchanges, Virtual Asset Trading Platforms, Virtual Asset Issuance, Virtual Asset Tokenization, Virtual Asset Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Virtual Asset Managers, Virtual Asset Investment Advisors, Virtual Asset Brokerage, Virtual Asset Advocacy on securities, Virtual Asset Mining and Validation on securities, and Virtual Asset Sandbox on securities.

The BoG, meanwhile, will handle payment-related services and stablecoins, while the SEC takes responsibility for markets and investment services. All persons and entities conducting virtual asset activities in Ghana will need to be licensed or officially registered by the SEC or the BoG, based on their activity.

The framework mandates registration for all VASPs operating in Ghana. The BoG conducted a baseline registration in July 2025 to map the sector. New rules address money laundering, consumer risks, and systemic threats while fostering innovation.

Governor Asiama emphasized that the law brings transparency without stifling growth. “Virtual assets trading is now legal, and no one will be arrested for doing crypto, but we have the framework to manage risks,” he stated.

Thompson acknowledged the role of key stakeholders, including the Presidency, the Ministry of Finance, the BoG, Parliament and industry operators, in advancing the legislation. He gave special commendation to the Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, for his guidance and support throughout the legislative process.

The enactment of the VASP law is seen as part of Ghana’s broader efforts to align its financial system with global trends in digital finance, promote innovation and expand financial inclusion within a clear and robust regulatory framework. The development aligns Ghana with regional peers such as Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, which have introduced structured oversight frameworks for digital assets.

The SEC assured the general and investing public of its continued diligence and unwavering commitment to fostering a safe, efficient, fair, and transparent virtual asset ecosystem in which investors are protected, and market integrity is upheld. Both the SEC and the BoG will issue guidelines and other regulatory instruments in the coming months to operationalize the Act.