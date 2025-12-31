President Mahama Signs Law Bringing Crypto Activities Under Regulation

President John Dramani Mahama has signed the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) Bill into law, establishing Ghana’s first comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and digital asset activities.

The legislation, passed by Parliament on December 19, 2025, and signed by the President on December 30, formally legalizes virtual asset trading while placing service providers under supervision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Ghana (BoG). Mensah Thompson, Deputy Director General of the SEC, announced the development through social media following presidential assent.

The law requires all persons and entities conducting virtual asset activities to obtain licenses or official registration from either the SEC or the Bank of Ghana, depending on the nature of their operations. Virtual asset services falling within the securities space will be licensed and regulated by the SEC, while the central bank will oversee other categories of providers including exchanges and wallet operators.

Dr. Johnson Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, confirmed the law’s passage during the central bank’s annual Lessons, Laws, and Thanksgiving Service in Accra on December 19. He emphasized that the legislation brings virtual asset trading within clear, accountable boundaries while maintaining protections against systemic risks and consumer harm.

Ghana’s crypto market has expanded rapidly over recent years. The SEC disclosed that cryptocurrency transactions in Ghana reached approximately $10 billion by November 2025, up from $6 billion for the entire previous year. This growth prompted authorities to develop formal regulations rather than impose outright restrictions on digital asset activities.

Thompson explained that the government spent over a year developing the legal framework through extensive consultations with market operators, exchanges, traders, and technical experts. He described the VASP Bill as one of the most consultative pieces of legislation the government has passed, reflecting input from diverse stakeholders across the digital finance ecosystem.

The regulatory framework addresses multiple objectives including consumer protection, anti-money laundering compliance, financial stability, and market integrity. Under the new system, service providers must meet standards for cybersecurity, capital requirements, and operational transparency aligned with guidelines from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Earlier in 2025, the Bank of Ghana conducted a mandatory registration exercise for virtual asset service providers operating in Ghana. The exercise aimed to map existing market participants and inform design of the comprehensive regulatory structure now codified in the VASP law. Operators who participated in the preliminary registration will need to complete full licensing applications to continue operations under the new regime.

The SEC stated that both regulators remain committed to fostering a safe, efficient, fair, and transparent virtual asset ecosystem where investors are protected and market integrity is upheld. The Commission emphasized its mandate to regulate and promote growth of an efficient securities market while safeguarding investor interests.

Thompson noted that Ghana’s significant exposure to cryptocurrency transactions, totaling billions of dollars annually, cannot be ignored. Rather than banning virtual assets, authorities opted for structured oversight that allows real-time visibility into market activities while ensuring proper usage aligned with national financial stability objectives.

The law positions Ghana alongside other African nations including Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya that have shifted from outright warnings or restrictions toward regulated frameworks for digital assets. Regional trends indicate growing recognition that structured oversight better serves financial inclusion goals while managing risks associated with unregulated crypto markets.

Estimates suggest Ghana has approximately three million cryptocurrency users, representing roughly 17 percent of the adult population. Many Ghanaians have turned to digital assets for remittances, cross-border payments, savings preservation, and participation in global digital markets, particularly as inflation and currency pressures affect traditional financial instruments.

The VASP framework grants the Bank of Ghana authority to issue licenses to exchanges, wallet providers, and other service categories while enforcing compliance with prudential standards. The central bank plans to establish a dedicated digital assets unit to monitor sector developments and coordinate regulatory responses as the market evolves.

Governor Asiama indicated that clear regulations will lower costs for banks, improve customer experiences, and support small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in digital commerce. He added that regulatory certainty could attract responsible institutional investors, exchanges, and fintech firms that previously avoided Ghana due to legal uncertainties.

Parliament’s Finance Committee, chaired by Isaac Adongo, played a central role in shepherding the legislation through parliamentary processes. The SEC and Bank of Ghana acknowledged Adongo’s guidance and support throughout deliberations, along with contributions from Ministry of Finance officials and technical staff from both regulatory agencies.

The law includes provisions designed to prevent fraud, address money laundering risks, and manage systemic vulnerabilities in digital asset markets. Officials emphasized that regulations are intended to protect users while allowing innovation to continue within Ghana’s growing crypto ecosystem, balancing oversight with market development objectives.

Licensing requirements under the VASP law will be implemented in phases during 2026. Both the SEC and Bank of Ghana are expected to issue detailed directives, operational guidelines, and application procedures in the coming months, giving service providers time to prepare for full compliance with the new regulatory regime.

Industry observers anticipate that formal regulation will attract more institutional participants and compliant international exchanges to Ghana’s market. For users, the framework promises stronger safeguards against scams and fraudulent schemes that have proliferated in unregulated digital asset spaces across Africa and globally.

The legislation aligns with broader government objectives to modernize Ghana’s financial system, foster technological innovation, and provide secure environments for both local and international digital finance participants. Officials describe the regulatory approach as supporting Ghana’s integration into the global digital economy while maintaining appropriate risk controls.

Concerns about the 2022 global cryptocurrency market downturn influenced design of Ghana’s regulatory framework. The collapse of major exchanges and widespread investor losses during that period highlighted the importance of prudential oversight, capital adequacy requirements, and consumer protection mechanisms that the VASP law now mandates.

Thompson congratulated stakeholders including President Mahama, Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Governor Asiama, and SEC Director General Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh for their roles in advancing the legislation. He characterized the law as moving Ghana closer to the next phase of global finance and economic inclusion through structured participation in digital asset markets.

Whether the regulatory framework achieves its stated objectives of balancing innovation with investor protection will depend substantially on implementation effectiveness and market response. The first year of operations under the VASP regime will likely reveal practical challenges and adjustment needs as Ghana’s digital asset sector transitions from informal activity to formal regulatory oversight.

For now, Ghana joins a growing number of jurisdictions worldwide that recognize cryptocurrency and virtual assets as permanent features of modern financial systems requiring thoughtful regulation rather than prohibition or neglect. The VASP law represents Ghana’s bet that structured oversight will capture economic benefits of digital finance while minimizing risks to users and financial stability.