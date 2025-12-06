President Mahama renews call for single digit interest rates on farm loans

President John Dramani Mahama has renewed his call for single digit interest rates on agricultural financing, insisting that affordable credit remains essential to strengthening Ghana’s food systems and easing the financial burden on farmers.

Addressing the 41st National Farmers Day Celebration in Ho on Friday, December 5, the President said high borrowing costs continue to undermine farm productivity and trap many farmers in unsustainable debt cycles. According to him, current interest rates leave farmers working for banks instead of themselves, with many losing significant portions of their earnings to loan repayments.

President Mahama stated that accessible credit is crucial for transforming agriculture into a self sustaining driver of national development. He explained that affordable financing would help farmers invest in improved tools, expand their operations, stabilize their incomes and attract more young people into the agricultural sector.

The President said his administration is committed to bringing interest rates below 10 percent so farmers can access cheaper credit and produce more food for national consumption. He emphasized that no farmer should take a loan only to surrender their profits to servicing bank debt when the goal is to strengthen food production capacity.

Mahama reaffirmed his government’s commitment to policies that lower production costs, expand irrigation infrastructure, strengthen mechanization, improve market access and modernize the agricultural value chain. The reforms are designed to make farming more profitable and sustainable for current producers while encouraging new entrants into the sector.

The 41st National Farmers Day brought together farmers, policymakers and agricultural stakeholders at the Ho Sports Stadium in the Volta Region under the theme Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future. The celebration honored outstanding farmers across various categories while showcasing agricultural innovation and technology aimed at strengthening domestic food systems.

President Mahama also announced during the event that food inflation dropped from 28.3 percent in January 2025 to 9.5 percent in October 2025, attributing the decline to targeted government interventions. These included fertilizer and seed distribution, expanded irrigation infrastructure and improved storage capacity across farming communities.

He highlighted progress under the Feed Ghana programme, noting major improvements in irrigation expansion, mechanization, credit access and value chain development. The President underscored the need to reduce Ghana’s three billion dollar annual food import bill by strengthening local production through a robust agricultural transformation agenda.

The government has been collaborating with development partners including IFAD, AGRA, GIZ, the World Bank and the African Development Bank to make agriculture a viable and attractive livelihood for future generations. Financial institutions including the Agricultural Development Bank, Exim Bank and Stanbic Bank have also supported agricultural financing efforts.

Opanin Abraham Kwaku Adusei of Kwahu Afram Plains was adjudged the Overall National Best Farmer for 2025 at the ceremony. The First Runner Up position went to Osumanu Kadri from the Greater Accra Region, while Charles Jato from the Oti Region won Second Runner Up. Reuben Asare from Kintampo North District won the National Best Youth Farmer award.

President Mahama also urged his appointees and public office holders to engage in farming to boost food production while improving their own livelihoods. He described agriculture as profitable, citing his own experience, and encouraged formal sector workers to embrace farming as both a national service and income generating opportunity.

The celebration marks a continued emphasis on food security and agricultural self sufficiency as Ghana seeks to transform its farming sector into a modern, profitable industry capable of feeding the nation and reducing import dependence.