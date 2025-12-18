President Mahama Receives Bawku Peace Mediation Report From Asantehene at Jubilee House

President John Dramani Mahama received the Bawku peace mediation report from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on December 16, 2025 at Jubilee House in Accra calling for reconciliation among residents of the Upper East regional town engulfed in conflict for several decades. The presentation ceremony brought together government officials, security officials, religious leaders, traditional chiefs and other key stakeholders marking a significant step toward consolidating national efforts to resolve long standing tensions in Bawku and neighbouring communities.

Mahama stressed that the outcome of the report is not a winner or loser issue but how to reconcile the two factions for peace. The president noted that Bawku has the potential to be one of the vibrant cities in the country but conflict has hindered its progress. The government would work with the recommendations of the mediation committee to ensure lasting peace in the area according to the president who gave assurance that government will announce its firm and final stance on the mediation findings within 24 hours.

The Asantehene who led the mediation process underscored the need for collective commitment to the recommendations contained in the report. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stated that he came to present the facts as they are for peace noting that he was not there to give judgment as to who was right or wrong. The report should bind on all parties with the process representing mediation not arbitration according to the traditional leader who explained the nature of the process to the various parties involved.

The objective was not to declare victors or losers but to establish clarity, encourage understanding and promote peaceful coexistence. Mahama expressed gratitude to Otumfuo for his dedication and leadership reaffirming government’s commitment to act swiftly and prudently on the proposals contained in the report. The forthcoming government statement is expected to spell out concrete measures aimed at advancing reconciliation, rebuilding confidence between the feuding parties and ensuring that violence does not re emerge in Bawku.

The Asantehene was designated by Mahama earlier in 2025 to lead the peace initiative in the troubled municipality when the president assumed office in January 2025. The previous government had requested Otumfuo to mediate which was later confirmed by the revered chief himself. Mahama thought it represented a great opportunity for mediation to take place with government managing the crisis while waiting for the outcome of the mediation process.

The mediation exercise commenced in April 2025 with individual meetings involving representatives from both sides. The process experienced a temporary pause before resuming in May 2025 helping to usher in a period of relative calm. Both sides willingly presented themselves for the Bawku mediation process according to the Asantehene who noted that the voluntary participation demonstrated commitment from all parties to finding peaceful resolution.

Mahama extended invitations to the National House of Chiefs and the National Peace Council to witness the presentation on December 11, 2025 during a courtesy call by the National Peace Council led by its chairman Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu. The president stated that the Sahel area of the West Africa sub region was saddled with the issue of violent extremism making it important to try and amicably handle the Bawku issue as quickly as possible.

The December 16 ceremony followed an arrival schedule that saw the dignified entrance of traditional chiefs, key stakeholders, the Chief of Staff, Otumfuo and finally the president. The programme opened with the national anthem and an opening prayer followed by introductory remarks from the Director of State Protocol and a welcome address by the Minister of the Interior. The central moment arrived when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II delivered his remarks and proceeded to symbolically hand over the comprehensive peace report to the president.

The presentation marks the culmination of months of dedicated dialogue and negotiation efforts spearheaded by the Asantehene to resolve the protracted conflict in Bawku. The handover is widely seen as a critical step toward ending cycles of violence in Bawku and building a foundation for reconciliation and lasting coexistence. The report represents months of mediation work whose leadership has been central to the broader national reconciliation agenda.

The Bawku conflict is a long standing chieftaincy and ethnic dispute primarily between the indigenous Kusasi and the settler Mamprusi communities in and around the Bawku township in Ghana’s Upper East Region near the northern border with Burkina Faso. The conflict has roots dating back several decades with sporadic violence claiming numerous lives disrupting economic activities and displacing residents over the years.

The chieftaincy dispute centers on competing claims to the Bawku skin with the Kusasi asserting their status as indigenous people and rightful claimants while the Mamprusi claim historical authority over the area. Colonial era administrative decisions and post independence chieftaincy recognition have complicated the dispute with both sides citing historical precedents and cultural traditions to support their positions.

Violence has erupted periodically with clashes between the two ethnic groups resulting in deaths destruction of property and population displacement. The conflict has disrupted trade education and healthcare services in Bawku which serves as a major commercial center in the Upper East Region. Security forces have maintained presence in the area for extended periods attempting to prevent violence and maintain order during periods of heightened tension.

Previous mediation efforts by government officials traditional leaders and civil society organizations have achieved limited success with temporary calm often giving way to renewed violence. The appointment of the Asantehene to lead mediation represented a significant shift with stakeholders expressing hope that his stature and traditional authority could facilitate breakthrough where previous efforts failed.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II serves as the 16th Asantehene and occupies one of the most revered traditional positions in Ghana. His involvement in the Bawku mediation reflects the important role traditional leaders play in conflict resolution and peace building in Ghana. The Asantehene’s reputation for wisdom fairness and commitment to national unity made him a widely acceptable mediator for the sensitive Bawku situation.

The mediation process involved separate consultations with leaders and representatives from both the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities. These preliminary meetings aimed to build confidence establish ground rules for dialogue and understand each side’s grievances and aspirations. The process required careful navigation of deep seated historical grievances cultural sensitivities and competing claims to legitimacy.

The resumption of talks in May 2025 after the initial suspension demonstrated persistence and commitment from all parties involved. The subsequent period of relative calm in Bawku suggested that the mediation process had positive impact on reducing tensions even before the final report presentation. Community members and observers noted decreased violence and improved security allowing residents to conduct business and move more freely.

The government’s promise to respond within 24 hours to the mediation report signals urgency and commitment to implementing recommendations promptly. Swift government action could capitalize on the momentum generated by the mediation process and the current period of relative calm. Delays in implementing recommendations could undermine confidence in the process and potentially allow tensions to resurface.

Implementation of the mediation recommendations will likely require multi faceted approach involving legal measures security arrangements development initiatives and sustained dialogue among stakeholders. The government may need to address chieftaincy recognition issues coordinate with traditional authorities ensure security forces maintain order and invest in development projects that benefit both communities demonstrating commitment to equitable treatment.

The Bawku conflict has broader implications for national security given the town’s proximity to Burkina Faso where violent extremism has escalated in recent years. Instability in Bawku creates vulnerabilities that extremist groups could potentially exploit requiring urgent attention to secure Ghana’s northern borders. Resolving the Bawku conflict strengthens national security while contributing to regional stability efforts.

Success in resolving the Bawku conflict could provide valuable lessons for addressing other chieftaincy disputes and ethnic tensions in Ghana. The mediation process led by the Asantehene demonstrates the potential effectiveness of traditional authority in conflict resolution when combined with government support and stakeholder commitment. The outcome will be closely watched by communities facing similar disputes across the country.

Looking ahead sustained peace in Bawku will require ongoing commitment from all stakeholders beyond the initial implementation of mediation recommendations. Building trust between the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities will take time requiring continued dialogue economic opportunities that benefit both groups and mechanisms for addressing future grievances peacefully. The government traditional authorities civil society and residents all have roles to play in ensuring that peace endures.