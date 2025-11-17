President Mahama Reaffirms Strong Commitment to Judicial Independence

President John Dramani Mahama has renewed his pledge to protect the autonomy of Ghana’s judiciary, describing it as an indispensable pillar of the country’s democracy.

Speaking at a public forum on governance and accountability, the President emphasized that no nation can build a credible democratic system without an impartial judicial arm. He noted that safeguarding the courts from political interference remains essential to ensuring fairness, strengthening public trust, and preserving the rule of law.

According to President Mahama, his administration will continue to support reforms that enhance judicial efficiency, improve court infrastructure, and guarantee adequate resources for judges and court staff. He acknowledged recent challenges facing the justice system but maintained that the best approach is to reinforce institutions rather than undermine them.

“An independent judiciary is not negotiable,” he said. “Our progress as a nation rests on a system where justice is delivered without fear, favor, or external pressure.”

Legal experts and civil society groups have welcomed the President’s comments, urging government to match the commitment with practical measures that speed up ongoing reforms. Many called for greater transparency in judicial appointments and increased investment in digital tools to reduce delays.

As the country approaches another electoral cycle, stakeholders say the assurance of an independent judiciary will be crucial in settling electoral disputes and maintaining national stability.

President Mahama reiterated that his government remains fully dedicated to upholding constitutional principles, insisting that the judiciary will always have the freedom and protection it needs to perform its duties faithfully.