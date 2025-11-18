President Mahama Praises Cedi Stability as Currency Regains Public Confidence

President John Dramani Mahama has commended the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for restoring respect and confidence in the national currency, stating that Ghanaians increasingly prefer transacting in cedis rather than foreign currencies.

Speaking at the Cedi@60 International Currency Conference in Accra on Tuesday, the President highlighted a remarkable shift in public sentiment toward the local currency. He noted that landlords who previously demanded rent payments in dollars now insist on receiving cedis, demonstrating renewed faith in the currency’s stability.

President Mahama shared a lighthearted anecdote about his past travels with security personnel and drivers who would anxiously convert foreign prices into cedis using calculators before making purchases. He suggested those individuals might now be less pleased with the BoG and Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, as stronger cedi values mean fewer local currency units when converting foreign earnings.

The President expressed gratitude to Governor Asiama, the central bank team, and the Ministry of Finance for their currency management efforts. He urged them to maintain whatever policies are keeping excess liquidity under control, including technical measures such as open market operations, to ensure the cedi remains respected.

The conference, themed Sovereignty, Stability, and Economic Resilience, commemorates six decades since Ghana introduced the cedi on July 19, 1965, replacing the colonial era Ghanaian pound system. The currency’s name derives from the Akan word for cowry shells, which historically functioned as money in West Africa.

President Mahama reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting the independence of the BoG, describing central bank autonomy as essential for long term economic stability. He emphasized that monetary gains must be safeguarded through policy discipline and strong institutions rather than political interference.

The cedi has shown significant improvement in 2025 after being the world’s worst performing currency from late 2021 through 2024. Recent data indicates the currency appreciated by 3.16 percent on the interbank market and nearly 5 percent at forex bureaus, reversing previous volatility patterns.

Governor Asiama emphasized that protecting the cedi represents a shared national responsibility extending beyond the central bank. He stressed that currency stability requires both sound macroeconomic policies and everyday confidence from citizens, from schoolchildren learning to count to traders keeping commerce moving.

The BoG injected over $1.4 billion into the foreign exchange market during the first half of 2025, with $264 million released in March alone. These interventions helped the cedi appreciate by nearly 19 percent between April and May while easing imported inflation and stabilizing prices.

President Mahama also highlighted the importance of financial literacy in fighting fraud and strengthening Ghana’s financial system. He called for intensified public education promoting cedi usage in domestic transactions, improving currency handling practices, and enhancing financial knowledge to protect Ghanaians against fraud.

The President referenced the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting that effective payment systems like the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) are crucial for enabling trade across African currencies. He stated the cedi’s future depends on continued macroeconomic discipline, a robust financial sector, technological innovation, and responsible currency use.

The four day Cedi@60 conference, running through November 20 at the Accra International Conference Centre, brings together over 600 leaders from central banks, financial institutions, government agencies, and fintech sectors across Africa and globally to discuss the currency’s legacy and digital future.