President Mahama Pledges Intensified Fight Against Illegal Mining, Promises Jobs for Youth

President John Dramani Mahama has renewed his government’s determination to clamp down on illegal mining operations, assuring Ghanaians that efforts to protect the nation’s environment will not waver.

Addressing guests at the 2025 GJA/KGL Awards at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, November 8, the President announced that his administration is advancing a comprehensive initiative aimed at rehabilitating degraded lands and creating new employment opportunities for young people in mining-affected areas.

He revealed that additional resources have been directed to support the programme, with plans to recruit more youth into tree-planting and water protection projects. “We are intensifying our land restoration efforts and expanding opportunities for young people. The Minister of Finance has been tasked to increase funding to allow for more recruitment into the forest tree planting and Blue Water Guard programmes,” President Mahama noted.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries from impacted communities will earn a monthly allowance of GH₵1,500. The President further praised journalists who continue to expose illegal mining and environmental abuse, acknowledging their courage and patriotism.

“I salute members of the media who, despite personal risks, continue to uncover environmental crimes. Your work strengthens our collective resolve, and I assure you that this government will not relent in this battle,” he said.

The initiative forms part of a wider national strategy to combat the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining while supporting sustainable livelihoods for affected populations.