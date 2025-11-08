President Mahama, Otumfuo Grace 29th GJA Media Awards at Manhyia Palace

The grandeur of the Manhyia Palace came alive today Saturday as it hosted the 29th edition of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards under the distinguished patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

This year’s ceremony celebrated journalists and media practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, integrity, and professionalism in their work over the past year. The prestigious event drew some of the nation’s most prominent figures, reaffirming the critical role of the media in Ghana’s democratic development.

Among the high-profile dignitaries in attendance were the President of the Republic, H.E. John Dramani Mahama; the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie; the Inspector General of Police, COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu; the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene; and UNESCO’s Representative to Ghana, Edmond Moukala N’Gouemo.

In his address, President Mahama commended Ghanaian journalists for their resilience and commitment to truth and national progress. .

The evening also saw several journalists and media houses honoured for outstanding reportage, innovation, and contribution to the nation’s information landscape.

The 29th GJA Media Awards once again highlighted the enduring partnership between the media, traditional authority, and government in fostering transparency, nation-building, and the preservation of Ghana’s democratic values.