President Mahama of Ghana and William Ruto of Kenya on a “Tell-It-All” Mission at the 80th U.N. General Assembly in New York

Leaders from across the world took turns addressing thousands of delegates at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 25th September 2025.

These leaders included presidents of African countries who are members of the United Nations.

The leaders took their time to address the gathering, raising cogent concerns ranging from security, climate change, conflicts among nations, food security, technology, investment, employment, and human resource development.

These areas have been particularly identified as critical to the survival of the global economic system, and no speaker missed a point on these fundamentals.

Indeed, the United Nations General Assembly is the biggest global platform where one can dispassionately discuss or raise issues of grave concern cutting across all spheres of life.

African leaders, in particular, made a strong case for their citizens and the continent, urging that Africa be seen as a partner in development, not as “beggars.”

Then came the moment the world had been waiting for—the turn of the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama. The applause from the delegates, even before he mounted the podium to deliver his speech, set the Assembly agog, with all ears ready to listen.

He re-echoed his local Reset Agenda on the international stage, calling on the United Nations to reset its charter and align it with new trends in global policies and programs.

John Dramani Mahama also did not hold back in challenging the veto powers reserved for just five member countries, including the United States, with no African country represented.

Africa’s non-involvement in the Security Council of the UN was heavily criticized, and Mahama made a strong case for a permanent seat for Africa.

On issues such as job creation, climate change adaptability, cybersecurity, and immigration, President Mahama emphasized that developed nations must not see Africa as a weak point to exploit, but rather as a destination for investment and growth partnerships.

Another key moment came when the President of Kenya, H.E. William Ruto, addressed the Assembly.

He questioned the relevance of the UN General Assembly to the demands of our time, arguing that it has failed to meet expectations since its inception from the League of Nations.

He said solidarity within the UN has collapsed. War, famine, and inhumane treatment of people have taken center stage across the world, with about 80% of these devastating events happening in Africa—yet the UN appears unconcerned, calling its credibility into question.

Ruto strongly added his voice to the call for an African seat at the decision-making table, stating that the time has come to make that provision without hesitation.

On investment and the development of a strong African currency, he hinted that Africa is working toward a common currency, backed by one monetary institution and a credit rating agency that understands the African credit market, freeing itself from reliance on so-called superpower financial rating systems.

Clearly, the 80th UN General Assembly was characterized by strong and cogent remarks, dubbed “tell it all.”

Africa is rising, increasingly led by powerful leaders who speak truth to power without fear. If these speeches are anything to go by, the continent’s youth will gain confidence in shaping Africa’s destiny. Africa has been treated with disdain for far too long by the West.

The writer:

William Gentu

Communication and Media Practitioner

Email: [email protected]