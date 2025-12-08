President Mahama Marks First Anniversary of 2024 Election Victory with National Message

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday marked one year since his decisive 2024 election victory with a reflective national message, expressing gratitude to Ghanaians and reaffirming commitment to the Resetting Ghana agenda. The message comes as the nation reflects on the December 7 polls that returned the National Democratic Congress to power.

Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes representing 56.55 percent of valid votes cast when declared winner on December 9, 2025, defeating Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party who garnered 4,657,304 votes at 41.61 percent. The NDC also won a parliamentary majority, delivering a sweeping electoral mandate that reshaped Ghana’s political landscape.

Reflecting on the anniversary, the President described December 7 as a day when the collective will of Ghanaians transformed the nation’s direction. He recalled the determination of millions who queued for hours at polling centres across the country to cast their ballots, noting the anxiety, hope and unwavering faith displayed throughout the electoral process.

The President thanked citizens for believing in the NDC vision to Build the Ghana We Want, praising party supporters and grassroots operatives whose efforts underpinned electoral success. He specifically commended polling agents who stood guard at every polling station, describing them as the eyes and ears who served as own referees during the voting exercise.

Mahama explained his call for own referees was a strategic move to protect the people’s voice and neutralize attempts to subvert their will. He stated the strategy successfully demobilized Electoral Commission plans and countered calculated efforts by the ruling NPP to undermine the democratic process, with vigilance from party agents turning the tide in favor of free and fair elections.

The President extended appreciation to party executives, strategists, campaign teams and election managers whose planning and coordination strengthened NDC positions before and during polls. He credited pre election strategies and election day tactics for creating an unshakeable foundation that anticipated every move, countered every scheme and ensured the people’s voice could not be silenced.

Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive, fair and compassionate leadership, pledging to build a Ghana for all people without discrimination, exclusion or favoritism. He emphasized that the Ghana We Want is not a dream deferred but a promise in progress, with his administration working daily alongside Vice President Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang to create opportunities, restore hope and rebuild trust in public institutions.

To NDC supporters, the President urged patience and collective resolve, stating that rewards extend beyond positions or appointments to encompass the Ghana being built together. He emphasized delivering a nation where children will have opportunities, justice prevails and hard work is rewarded as the true measure of success.

The message signals continued focus on the Resetting Ghana agenda that formed the centerpiece of NDC campaign promises during the 2024 election cycle. Administration priorities include economic recovery, institutional reform, job creation and restoring public confidence in governance systems that supporters believe deteriorated under previous leadership.

Political observers note the anniversary message serves dual purposes of rallying the NDC base while projecting inclusive leadership to broader Ghanaian society. The emphasis on building Ghana for all citizens represents efforts to transcend partisan divisions and govern with national interests as primary consideration despite comfortable electoral margins.

The 2024 election marked a significant political transition after eight years of NPP governance under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. Voter turnout reflected strong public engagement with democratic processes, while peaceful conduct of polls reinforced Ghana’s reputation as a stable democracy within the West African region and across the continent.

President Mahama closed his message calling for national unity as the journey continues and work goes on. The statement reflects ongoing efforts to consolidate political gains while addressing economic challenges and development priorities facing the nation as his administration advances into its second year in office.