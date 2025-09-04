President Mahama lauds EPA CEO Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse as capable woman on reconstituted Lands Commission Board.

President John Dramani Mahama has hailed the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, as a “rare species” and a “highly capable leader”, praising her as the only woman appointed to the newly reconstituted Lands Commission Board.

Prof. Klutse is the sole female among the 26-member board inaugurated in Accra.

The President emphasized the need for stronger gender balance in public institutions, noting that Ghana must revisit its Affirmative Action Law to enforce at least 30 percent female representation in leadership.

His remarks followed concerns raised by Deputy Lands Minister Yusif Sulemana, who highlighted the glaring absence of women on the board apart from Prof. Klutse.

Addressing the board, President Mahama applauded Prof. Klutse’s record as an accomplished scientist and environmental leader:

“Our Chief Executive Officer of EPA, you’ll be a very rare species in this commission. I know you’re a very capable woman, and so you’ll represent the 30 percent of women on the commission.”

Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, immediate past Head of the Physics Department at the University of Ghana and now CEO of the EPA, is an internationally respected climate scientist. She holds a PhD in Climatology from the University of Cape Town, has served as Vice-Chair of the IPCC Working Group I, and was Lead Author of its Sixth Assessment Report.

Her expertise spans climate modelling, regional climate dynamics, and societal impacts. She previously worked as Senior Research Scientist and Manager at the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute. Beyond academia, she is a strong advocate for women in STEM and youth mentorship, leading The Browne Foundation to advance climate action and community development.

Since assuming office as Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse has launched transformative initiatives that are redefining the Authority’s environmental oversight—initiatives significant enough to catch the attention of the President himself.

President Mahama further underscored his government’s resolve to strengthen transparency in land administration. He ordered a comprehensive audit of all state lands allocated, leased, or sold between 2017 and 2024, with a warning that any illegally acquired lands would be repossessed.

“The days of file manipulation, absenteeism, and deliberate delays to exact bribes must come to an end. We borrow land from our children. Let us protect it for future generations.”

He directed the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Lands Commission to spearhead the audit, adding that the Sale of State Lands Committee had already begun its work and would submit findings soon.

The President also lifted the temporary ban on state land transactions but cautioned that all future allocations must follow transparent processes, digital verification, and strict oversight.