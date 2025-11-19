President Mahama Issues Stern Warning on Corruption to Ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that any government official found involved in corruption will face severe consequences without protection from his administration.

The president delivered the warning Tuesday, November 18, during a courtesy call by the Christian Council of Ghana at the Jubilee House. Mahama said he reminds cabinet ministers daily about their responsibility to maintain ethical standards and avoid bringing scandal to his government. The statement reflects his commitment to pursuing corruption cases from both current and previous administrations.

Mahama employed vivid religious imagery to emphasize the seriousness of his position. He told the Christian Council leaders that any minister who becomes involved in a scandal will be held accountable in a manner comparable to crucifixion, though without possibility of resurrection. The metaphor underscored his zero tolerance approach to corruption among government appointees.

The president framed corruption accountability as essential to preserving public faith in Ghana’s democratic system. He noted that many young Ghanaians had become disillusioned with voting by the 2024 elections, believing political leaders would misuse public resources regardless of electoral outcomes. Mahama argued that demonstrating the political elite can govern responsibly and face consequences for wrongdoing remains crucial to restoring citizen confidence.

Ghana faces a recurring challenge with post regime corruption investigations, according to the president. He observed that past administrations typically avoided addressing scandals while in office, leaving accountability measures to successor governments. This pattern regularly produces accusations of political persecution and witch hunts from former ruling parties when investigations commence. Mahama said his government intends to break this cycle by holding officials accountable during their tenure rather than afterward.

The president emphasized that ongoing prosecutions of officials from the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will proceed through proper legal channels. He stressed that all accused persons deserve their day in court, with judges examining evidence before determining guilt or innocence. Mahama rejected rushing cases to satisfy public demands without adequate documentation and investigation.

Public pressure for rapid prosecutions will not override proper investigative procedures, the president said. He committed to gathering comprehensive evidence and preparing complete case dockets before bringing charges, ensuring prosecutions rest on solid legal foundations rather than political motivations. This approach aims to produce convictions rather than failed cases due to insufficient preparation.

Mahama assured the Christian Council that his administration is strengthening anti corruption institutions and providing necessary resources for effective enforcement. He pledged the fight against corruption will be conducted impartially and fairly, applying the same standards to all officials regardless of political affiliation or personal relationships. No discrimination will occur in corruption prosecutions, with all suspects measured by identical criteria.

The president’s anti corruption stance builds on commitments made before taking office in January 2025. In a Christian National Thanksgiving Service shortly after his inauguration, Mahama warned potential appointees that public service under his administration would not follow previous patterns. He described those seeking government positions as stewards of national resources and public trust, emphasizing they would be held to the highest ethical and professional standards.

Mahama launched a formal Code of Conduct for Political Appointees in May 2025, establishing explicit rules on ethical behavior, public accountability and misuse of office. The code applies to all ministers, deputy ministers, presidential staffers, chief executive officers, board members, Council of State members and other executive appointees. It represents an institutional framework for the accountability principles the president repeatedly emphasizes in public statements.

The president’s corruption warnings occur amid ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities during the previous NPP administration. Several high profile cases involve procurement contracts, financial transactions and administrative decisions taken between 2017 and 2024. The Office of the Special Prosecutor and other investigative bodies continue building cases against various former officials.

Mahama’s comments Tuesday also addressed policy continuity and institutional stability. He told the Christian Council that his mission involves moving Ghana to a development level so advanced that future governments cannot reverse the progress. The president referenced regional and global instability as examples of how poor governance and weak institutions enable national regression.

The Christian Council’s courtesy call covered multiple policy areas beyond corruption. Mahama confirmed his willingness to sign the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly called the anti LGBTQ bill, if Parliament debates, amends and passes the legislation. He stated his position on family values aligns with the Council’s views, emphasizing that gender is determined at birth and the family forms the foundation of Ghanaian society.

The president also announced that siblings or relatives of six young women who died during a November 12 security service recruitment exercise at El Wak Stadium in Accra would receive opportunities to join the services if they meet qualifications. He described the tragedy, which occurred due to overcrowding and inadequate crowd management, as avoidable. A seventh applicant in Ashanti Region remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being trampled during similar recruitment chaos.

Mahama attributed the recruitment disaster partly to past lack of transparency in security service hiring. He noted many young people viewed joining these services as a life or death opportunity because previous recruitment processes were not conducted openly. The administration has committed to more transparent procedures going forward.

The president’s focus on corruption accountability carries particular significance given Ghana’s economic challenges. The country completed an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program in 2024 and continues implementing fiscal consolidation measures. Public resources remain constrained, making any misappropriation especially damaging to development priorities and service delivery.

Whether Mahama’s strong rhetoric translates into concrete prosecutions and convictions remains to be determined. Previous Ghanaian administrations have made similar anti corruption pledges without consistently following through with successful prosecutions. The president’s repeated public warnings to his own appointees represent an attempt to establish deterrence through visibility and certainty of consequences.