President Mahama Intervenes in High-Stakes Mining Dispute Resolution

President John Mahama has personally stepped in to broker peace in the contentious dispute between Azumah Resources Limited and Engineers & Planners over Ghana’s strategic Black Volta Gold Project, according to high-level sources.

The presidential intervention comes after months of escalating legal battles and public exchanges between the two companies over ownership and control of the valuable mining asset in the Upper West Region. Sources indicate significant progress has been made through behind-the-scenes negotiations, raising hopes for an amicable resolution.

The dispute has been marked by conflicting claims and denials. Azumah Resources has categorically denied reports of E&P acquiring their projects, with company officials dismissing such claims as “false information designed to confuse the public” and stating that “E&P formally abandoned its claims” against them.

A temporary court injunction issued in June 2025 directed both parties to “maintain the status quo,” preventing either side from altering ownership or operational control until substantive issues are resolved. The legal standoff had threatened to escalate to international arbitration.

The Black Volta Gold Project represents a strategic national asset with significant potential for job creation, foreign exchange generation, and investor confidence in Ghana’s mining sector. Industry experts warn that prolonged disputes could stall development, erode regulatory trust, and deter potential investors.

The presidential intervention follows earlier government attempts at resolution, including a July directive from the Lands and Natural Resources Minister giving both companies seven days to resolve their differences amicably, warning of governmental action “in the best interest of the country” if they failed to comply.

Sources familiar with the mediation process describe the ongoing negotiations as constructive, with both parties reportedly showing improved cooperation after previous public confrontations. The details of the discussions remain confidential, but insiders express optimism about reaching a comprehensive settlement.

President Mahama’s direct involvement signals the government’s commitment to protecting both domestic and foreign investment interests while maintaining stability in Ghana’s crucial mining industry. The intervention demonstrates executive leadership in addressing disputes that threaten national economic interests.

The resolution effort aims to prevent protracted litigation in both local and international courts, which could further damage investor confidence and delay project development. The project has attracted significant international interest, with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development indicating an additional $30 million investment planned for December 2025.

For Ghana’s broader mining sector, successful mediation would reinforce the country’s reputation as a stable investment destination. The government’s proactive approach to resolving complex commercial disputes could enhance regulatory credibility and encourage future mining investments.

The dispute had raised concerns among foreign investors about Ghana’s regulatory environment and dispute resolution mechanisms. The public nature of the ownership battle had generated “fundamental questions about regulatory” processes for international investors evaluating Ghana’s mining sector.

Both companies are expected to benefit from a negotiated settlement rather than continued legal warfare. For Azumah Resources, resolution would allow focus on project development, while E&P could clarify its position and explore alternative partnerships or arrangements.

The presidential mediation reflects recognition that some commercial disputes transcend private interests and require high-level intervention when national economic priorities are at stake. The approach demonstrates government willingness to facilitate dialogue while respecting legal processes.

Industry observers note that successful resolution could establish a precedent for handling complex mining disputes through executive mediation rather than prolonged litigation. This could strengthen Ghana’s position as a preferred destination for mining investments in West Africa.

While negotiations continue, the constructive atmosphere reported by sources suggests both parties recognize the benefits of compromise over continued confrontation. The outcome could significantly influence investor perceptions of Ghana’s mining sector stability and regulatory effectiveness.