President Mahama Insists Law Must Take Course After Firearm Incident

President John Dramani Mahama has maintained that Ghana’s legal system will follow due process regarding a man arrested for discharging a firearm at a public event in Accra, despite a personal appeal from Nigerian musician Asake for leniency.

The exchange occurred on December 30, 2025, at the Supercar Spectacle Sponsors Appreciation event, where the President met the Afrobeats artist alongside Ibrahim Mahama, businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, actor John Dumelo, and other guests.

Video footage widely circulated on social media shows President Mahama appearing surprised during introductions, asking those present whether Asake was the individual for whom someone fired a gun in celebration. When this was confirmed, the President added that the person had ended up in trouble, prompting laughter from attendees.

Singer Expresses Regret Over Incident

Asake responded to the President’s remarks by stating his team was unhappy about what transpired. The Nigerian artist then made a direct appeal for leniency regarding the arrested individual.

President Mahama acknowledged the plea but remained firm in his response, telling Asake to not worry while emphasizing that the law is the law. The President maintained a calm demeanor and smiled while delivering this message, according to witnesses at the event.

The interaction comes after the Ghana Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Cyber Vetting Team announced the arrest of Abubakari Sadick, popularly known as Cyborg, following a viral video showing firearm discharge at El Wak Stadium on December 28, 2025.

Police Action and Evidence Recovery

According to a statement dated December 30 from the CID, Sadick was apprehended on December 29 at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region. The police statement confirmed the suspect was arrested for possession and discharging of a firearm.

Law enforcement officials retrieved a Derya MK 12 firearm bearing registration number 22 GHA 1162 from the suspect’s possession. The weapon has been secured as evidence as investigations continue.

The incident occurred during activities surrounding the AfroFuture Festival held at El Wak Stadium, where Asake was the headline performer. Following his concert performance, the Nigerian artist embarked on a post festival street tour through several Accra neighborhoods including New Town, Nima, and Kanda, drawing massive crowds of enthusiastic fans.

The viral video captured Sadick standing near Asake while firing multiple rounds from the rifle into the air. In the footage, Sadick could be heard referring to Asake as his brother from another mother and making appeals to authorities including President Mahama, apparently acknowledging his actions might face scrutiny.

Legal Framework and Public Safety

Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, Public Relations Officer of the CID, signed the police statement which outlined the legal violations involved. The suspect’s actions reportedly contravene the Firearms Act, 1962 (Act 118) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

Police emphasized in their statement that possessing a registered firearm does not confer the right to discharge it indiscriminately in public spaces. The statement warned that firearm licenses can be revoked and holders prosecuted if weapons are misused, regardless of registration status.

The suspect remains in police custody assisting with investigations and is expected to be arraigned before court to face formal charges. Police have not disclosed when court proceedings are scheduled to commence.

Context of Festive Season Celebrations

The incident has sparked debate about public safety during festive events and celebrations, particularly regarding the use of firearms in crowded urban settings. The December period typically sees heightened social activities across Ghana, with concerts, festivals, and community gatherings attracting large crowds.

Asake’s visit to Ghana for the AfroFuture Festival generated significant excitement among fans of Afrobeats music. The Nigerian artist, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, has gained international recognition for his energetic fusion of Afro fusion, Amapiano, and Fuji musical styles.

His street tour through Accra neighborhoods represented an effort to connect directly with fans beyond the formal concert setting. Videos from the tour showed the singer tossing cash to supporters and engaging with excited crowds as he moved through different communities.

Presidential Stance on Rule of Law

President Mahama’s response to Asake’s appeal reflects a consistent position on upholding legal processes without political interference. The President’s comments suggest that regardless of the circumstances or personalities involved, Ghana’s justice system will operate independently to address alleged violations.

The interaction at the supercar event was characterized by a cordial atmosphere despite the serious subject matter. Those present described the exchange as friendly yet firm, with the President making clear his position while maintaining respect for the visiting artist.

The President’s brother, Ibrahim Mahama, a prominent businessman and industrialist, was among those present at the gathering. The event brought together various figures from business, entertainment, and public service sectors.

Public Reaction and Social Media Response

The video of President Mahama’s exchange with Asake generated substantial commentary across social media platforms. Many Ghanaians praised the President’s stance, viewing it as demonstrating commitment to equal application of laws regardless of social status or celebrity connections.

Others expressed sympathy for Sadick, suggesting the firearm discharge was meant as a celebratory gesture rather than a threat to public safety. However, law enforcement officials and security experts have emphasized that discharging weapons in crowded public spaces creates serious safety risks regardless of intent.

The incident has also prompted discussions about gun ownership and usage regulations in Ghana. While citizens can legally obtain firearm licenses for specific purposes including personal protection and hunting, regulations strictly govern when and where licensed weapons may be used.

Implications for Event Security

The firearm incident has raised questions about security arrangements at large public gatherings. Event organizers and security personnel face challenges in managing crowd behavior at festivals and concerts that attract thousands of attendees.

The AfroFuture Festival represented one of several major entertainment events held in Accra during the December holiday season. Such events require coordination between private security firms, police services, and event management teams to ensure public safety.

Going forward, entertainment industry stakeholders may need to reassess security protocols and crowd management strategies to prevent similar incidents. This could include enhanced screening procedures, visible security presence, and clearer communication to attendees about prohibited behaviors.

The case against Sadick will likely proceed through Ghana’s court system in coming weeks, with prosecutors expected to present evidence including the viral video footage and the recovered firearm. Legal experts note that convictions under the Firearms Act can carry significant penalties including imprisonment and permanent license revocation.

President Mahama’s position that the law must take its course signals that the case will be determined through established legal procedures rather than executive intervention, maintaining the independence of Ghana’s judicial system.