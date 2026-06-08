President Mahama has unleashed axis of evil on NPP but we aren’t perturbed – Gordon Asare-Bediako fires

Gordon Asare-Bediako, National Communications Director hopeful for the New Patriotic Party, has accused President Mahama and his “acolytes” of launching an “axis of evil” against NPP communicators under the guise of fighting misinformation and disinformation.

Speaking at the University of Education, Winneba during a TESCON Public Lecture on the theme “Reviving Our Generational Pillar for a Stronger Comeback”, Asare-Bediako rallied young party communicators to remain firm despite what he described as a period of “persecution”.

“President Mahama and his acolytes have unleashed the axis of evil on us under the guise of misinformation, disinformation, false publication among others. But don’t give up. Don’t cave in. The party is solidly behind you in this period of persecution. Remember the elephant never forgets,” he declared to applause from students.

He said political traditions survive only when they deliberately renew their foundations from one generation to another. A generational pillar, he explained, is not merely an age group but the living chain of values, sacrifice, loyalty, knowledge, courage and service that connects yesterday’s builders to today’s actors and tomorrow’s leaders.

For the NPP, he noted, that pillar has always included grassroots organisers, polling station activists, constituency workers, youth networks, TESCON members, communicators, professionals, and ordinary citizens who defend the tradition even when the political season is difficult.

Reflecting on the 2024 election, Asare-Bediako, a renowned Broadcaster argued that every serious political tradition must have the humility to learn from defeat without being imprisoned by it. “Defeat must not become a cemetery of hope; it must become a classroom for renewal. The stronger comeback we seek will not come from anger, blame or slogans. It will come from honest reflection, disciplined organisation, renewed grassroots confidence and a deliberate investment in the next generation of party leadership,” he said.

He outlined four steps to revive the generational pillar. First, reviving political education by making TESCON more than a campus branch but a school of ideas, discipline and public service. Second, rebuilding grassroots communication that is clear, credible, timely and rooted in the lived experiences of the people.

Gordon urged the party to revive youth confidence by mentoring, trusting and empowering young members. Fourth, he stressed unity of purpose, saying no comeback is possible where internal energy is wasted on internal destruction. “The party must remain bigger than individual ambition, personal disappointments and temporary disagreements,” he added.

He concluded by charging UEW-TESCON members to be sharpshooters of truth on campus. “We may have lost an election, but we have not lost our values. We have not lost our tradition. We have not lost our grassroots. We have not lost our young people. And once we revive our generational pillar, we will not lose the future. The comeback begins with us. The Elephant shall rise again,” he said. The event was attended by the Leader of the Mighty Minority, Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin, party elders, lecturers and TESCON executives.