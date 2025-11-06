President Mahama Cuts Sod for 200MW Solar for Industries Park Project

President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod to officially commence construction of the 200-megawatt-peak (MWp) Solar for Industries Park Project.
The initiative marks a major step toward boosting Ghana’s renewable energy capacity and industrial growth.
When completed, the project is expected to become one of West Africa’s largest solar power installations, with a planned total capacity of 1,000 MWp by 2032.
The Solar for Industries Park Project is designed to provide sustainable power for industries across the country while reducing dependence on fossil fuels and supporting Ghana’s transition to clean energy.
