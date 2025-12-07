“President Mahama Celebrates 7th December Anniversary with Gratitude to Ghanaians”

One year after his historic election win, President John Mahama has renewed his pledge to build an inclusive Ghana, free from discrimination and favoritism.
In a reflective Facebook message, Mahama recounted the emotions of election day, praising Ghanaians’ “unwavering faith” and the collective effort that led to the NDC’s triumph. He highlighted his commitment to ensuring opportunities, justice, and reward for hard work for all citizens.
Addressing both his party and the nation, Mahama stressed that the #ResettingGhana agenda remains central to his administration’s mission. He also lauded Vice President Naana Jane and his government for their work in restoring trust in institutions.
“The journey continues. The work goes on,” the President concluded, calling on Ghanaians to remain committed to building a Ghana that benefits all its citizens.
