President Mahama Calls for Private Sector Investment in Africa Health Systems

President John Dramani Mahama urged private sector players to collaborate with African governments through co-investment in the continent’s health industrialization during the opening of the World Health Expo Leaders Africa Summit in Accra on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The president emphasized Africa’s readiness to move beyond dependency toward partnerships defined by innovation and shared values.

Speaking at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City where over 350 global and African health leaders gathered, Mahama articulated a vision for a new partnership paradigm that prioritizes co-investment rather than aid-based relationships. The two-day summit themed Catalysing Africa’s Health Revolution through Investment, Innovation, Impact and Infrastructure brought together heads of state, health ministers, investors and policymakers.

The president called on vaccine manufacturers to partner with African governments to establish vaccine production hubs across the continent. He urged pharmaceutical companies to expand into biologics, generics and essential medicine manufacturing in Africa, highlighting opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area’s unified market of 1.3 billion people.

Mahama directed his appeal to diagnostics innovators, biotechnology firms and medical device producers, encouraging them to establish assembly plants alongside research and development centers and fabrication facilities in Africa. These investments would ensure easier access for African health institutions while building local manufacturing capacity and creating employment opportunities.

The president referenced lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, when Africa often received support last during global health emergencies. He acknowledged that the pandemic exposed fundamental weaknesses in the continent’s health systems, including fragile supply chains, limited manufacturing capacity and insufficient investment in primary healthcare.

Africa cannot afford to be a bystander in shaping global health systems, Mahama stated during his keynote address. He emphasized that the continent must actively participate in determining its health security, scientific leadership and health economies as the world undergoes major changes affecting health systems and global cooperation.

The president highlighted the growing innovation ecosystem across Africa, pointing to young African innovators in biotechnology, vaccine research, digital health and medical manufacturing. He expressed confidence in their imagination and ingenuity to shape the future of Africa’s healthcare and build what he termed a new health order.

Mahama noted the African Medicines Agency’s role in strengthening regulatory alignment across the continent, creating conditions for expanded pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution. The agency’s work complements efforts by the African Continental Free Trade Area to create integrated markets for health products and services.

Ghana’s contribution to continental health transformation through the Mahama Cares Trust Fund featured prominently in the president’s remarks. He committed that Ghana would actively participate in developing sustainable healthcare financing mechanisms that protect families from financial devastation due to medical expenses.

The president acknowledged persistent challenges facing African health systems, including inequities in access, fragile supply chains and limited manufacturing capacity. He stressed that no continent is safe until every continent is safe, emphasizing the interconnected nature of global health security.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh told delegates that hosting the summit reflects Ghana’s commitment to driving the continent’s health transformation. The minister emphasized that the platform provides essential opportunities to align policy, innovation and investment, ensuring every African has access to quality healthcare.

The summit features sessions on mobilizing investment and strengthening healthcare infrastructure, examining policy reforms and financing mechanisms to drive long-term transformation. Day two focuses on innovation, health equity and security, emphasizing technology’s role, youth-led innovation and preventive health in shaping Africa’s future.

Ministerial delegations from Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Somalia and Nigeria joined Ghana’s leadership at the summit. The gathering represents Africa’s most influential meeting point for ministers, policymakers, global health executives and industry decision-makers focused on accelerating healthcare transformation.

Solenne Singer, Vice President of Informa Markets Healthcare which organizes the event, described the summit as a unique platform to align policy, investment and innovation. She emphasized that connecting visionaries, governments and investors builds the foundation for Africa’s health revolution and delivers impact that shapes generations.

Private sector executives from pharmaceutical companies, medical technology firms and healthcare investors participated in discussions about establishing manufacturing facilities and distribution networks across Africa. Delegates explored mechanisms for public-private partnerships that balance commercial viability with public health objectives.

Development finance leaders and multilateral partners examined financing structures that can mobilize the capital required for large-scale health infrastructure investments. Discussions addressed risk mitigation strategies that make African health projects attractive to institutional investors while maintaining affordability for citizens.

Mount Sinai International representatives joined the summit to discuss healthcare infrastructure development and service delivery on the continent. The organization’s participation reflects growing international recognition of Africa’s potential as a hub for health innovation and investment.

The summit builds on the success of the inaugural edition held in Kigali, Rwanda, aiming to move from dialogue to measurable action. Organizers emphasize that commitments made in Accra will guide national priorities, frame regional partnerships and support the systems that citizens rely on daily.

Technology and digital health innovations received significant attention as delegates explored how artificial intelligence, telemedicine and electronic health records can improve service delivery. Youth-led innovations in mobile health applications and diagnostic tools demonstrated Africa’s growing capacity for technological solutions.

Discussions addressed the need for strengthened supply chains connecting manufacturers to health facilities across vast distances and challenging infrastructure environments. Participants examined how regional collaboration can create economies of scale that make local production commercially viable.

The summit provided opportunities for countries to present national health visions and strategies to global healthcare investors and policymakers. Ministers used the platform to showcase investment opportunities while engaging potential partners in discussions about concrete implementation frameworks.

Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention representatives participated in sessions addressing disease surveillance, outbreak response and cross-border health cooperation. The organization’s involvement underscores regional coordination’s importance in building resilient health systems.