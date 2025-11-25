President Mahama Calls for Decentralization to Combat Payroll Fraud

President John Mahama has called for sweeping reforms to decentralize the operations of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), arguing that the current centralized structure fuels delays, inefficiencies, and financial leakages across the public sector.

Speaking at the third annual conference of the African Association of Accountants General (AAAG) in Accra on Monday, November 25, 2025, the President said Ghana needs a more responsive payroll and financial management system to prevent ghost names on the government payroll.

President Mahama cited an example from the Auditor General’s recent report where a deceased government employee continued to receive a salary for 36 months, even though officials of the institution attended his funeral. “There’s a case of the person who died, and the officials of the entity attended his funeral. And yet, after the man died, they attended his funeral, for 36 months, his salary was credited to his account,” he said.

The President explained that the Accountant General currently manages salaries of workers across the country, including teachers and nurses stationed in remote districts. He described how the long bureaucratic process creates loopholes that allow some people to continue receiving salaries even when they are no longer at post.

“I think that the time has come when we take bold action about decentralizing. The Accountant General in Ghana manages the payroll of a nurse in my hometown in Bole. If she reports to work, she doesn’t report to work; if she deserts her position, her salary continues to go into her account because by the time somebody writes a letter to the region, the region sends it to the ministry, the ministry sends it to the Accountant General, some three, four, five, six months have passed,” President Mahama stated.

He argued that the bulk of public sector workers, teachers and nurses, operate at the district level, so it makes sense to process their salaries closer to where they work. He suggested establishing district treasuries to handle payroll, saying this would make it easier to confirm whether workers are truly at post.

The President questioned the effectiveness of the current validation system, where workers are required to confirm their presence on the job every month. He said validation often becomes a routine process without proper checks, allowing ghost names to reappear on the payroll even after attempts to remove them.

President Mahama stressed the need for a stronger, more accountable payroll structure, warning that without decisive action, the country will continue to lose money through avoidable irregularities. The delays in reporting absenteeism from the district level to the regional office, then to the ministry, and finally to the Accountant General, make it possible for salaries to keep going into the accounts of individuals who have deserted their posts.

These issues, he noted, are flagged every year by the Auditor General as cases of financial loss to the state. The President also called for a stronger and more effective internal audit system across public institutions, questioning why problems continue to appear every year despite the presence of internal auditors in every government department.

He asked how internal audits fail to detect these issues early enough before they end up on the Auditor General’s list of irregularities. President Mahama encouraged public institutions to work together to build a more reliable system that identifies risks early and promotes accountability throughout the year.

Ghana’s Controller and Accountant General Kwasi Agyei revealed at the conference that over 57 percent of Ghana’s domestic revenue is currently absorbed by public sector salaries, warning the heavy wage burden is crowding out critical expenditure in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department also highlighted persistent challenges with the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), despite it being a major reform tool in Ghana’s public financial management architecture.

In a statement at the conference, the department warned that some government entities continue to bypass GIFMIS. “Some covered entities continue to process transactions outside the GIFMIS platform, using manual cheques and bank letters, bypassing the established controls. While these methods may allow immediate access to funds, they compromise the integrity and transparency of our public financial management system,” the department stated.

The CAGD announced plans to roll out the economic funds transfer system to all commercial banks by the end of the first quarter of 2026 in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhiPSS). This will result in the complete withdrawal of manual cheques and ensure that all payments are processed through GIFMIS.

President Mahama detailed reforms his administration implemented over 10 months to restore fiscal discipline. These include stricter spending controls requiring ministerial approval for expenditures, amendments to the Public Procurement Act to curb inefficiencies, and a legislated debt ceiling limiting borrowing to 45 percent of gross domestic product.

He also announced plans for value for money audits on major contracts and stressed the importance of modernizing tax systems. The President cited Ghana’s recent debt crisis as a cautionary example, noting that rapid debt accumulation and weak oversight had shut the country out of international capital markets.

The AAAG conference, themed “Africa of Tomorrow: Positioning Public Financial Management for Economic Prosperity,” brought together accountants general and financial governance leaders from across Africa. The event ran from November 24 to 27, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, attracting more than 2,000 participants including senior government officials, finance professionals, development partners, and fintech innovators.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem expressed confidence that the government will maintain a clean record throughout its tenure. “It has been 10 months of no scandal. Hopefully, we will end the first year with no scandal. Second year, third year, and the administration will end without a scandal,” he said.