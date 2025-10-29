President Mahama Attends Paris Peace Forum, Egypt Museum Opening

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Paris to participate in the 8th Paris Peace Forum before traveling to Egypt for the Grand Egyptian Museum opening, returning November 2.

The President will attend the Paris Peace Forum scheduled for October 29 and 30, 2025, according to a statement from Presidential Spokesperson and Minister of Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

From Paris, Mahama will travel to Cairo as a guest of the Egyptian President to attend the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum on Saturday, November 1. The President is expected to return to Ghana on Sunday, November 2.

“The President will travel to Cairo, Egypt, as a guest of the Egyptian President,” the statement said, confirming the museum opening attendance.

During the President’s absence, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will perform presidential duties in accordance with Article 68 of the Constitution. This constitutional provision allows the Vice President to act when the President is outside Ghana or unable to perform official functions.

The Paris Peace Forum brings together heads of state, international organizations, civil society groups, and private sector leaders to address global governance challenges and promote multilateral cooperation. This marks the eighth edition of the annual gathering.

The Grand Egyptian Museum opening represents one of the most significant cultural events of the year. The museum, located near the Giza Pyramids, houses extensive collections of ancient Egyptian artifacts and has been under construction for over a decade.

The presidential trip combines diplomatic engagement at the Paris forum with cultural diplomacy in Egypt, strengthening Ghana’s bilateral relations with both France and Egypt.