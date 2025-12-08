President Mahama Attends Ouattara Inauguration in Abidjan

President John Dramani Mahama arrived in Abidjan on Monday to attend the inauguration of Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara at the Presidential Palace, underscoring strong diplomatic ties between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

The swearing-in ceremony on 8 December 2025 brings together several African heads of state and international dignitaries as Ouattara begins a new term following his re-election with 89.77 percent of the vote in October 2025. President Mahama’s participation highlights the significance of the event within West Africa’s political landscape and reflects Ghana’s commitment to regional diplomatic engagement.

Multiple West African leaders are attending the ceremony, with Nigeria represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Gambia by President Adama Barrow, and several other nations sending high-level delegations. The United States announced that its delegation would be led by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, signaling international interest in the occasion.

The inauguration marks Ouattara’s fourth term as president of Côte d’Ivoire, a development that has drawn mixed reactions across the region. Some observers have described the election as controversial, though official results showed overwhelming support for the incumbent leader in the poll held on 25 October 2025.

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire maintain robust bilateral relations anchored in Economic Community of West African States cooperation, trade agreements, and shared security interests. Both countries collaborate on regional stability initiatives and economic development programs that benefit their citizens and strengthen West African integration.

The Presidential Palace ceremony is expected to feature addresses from regional leaders and outline priorities for Ouattara’s new mandate. Heightened security measures are in place across Abidjan as the capital hosts the major diplomatic gathering that reflects Côte d’Ivoire’s growing influence in the region.

President Mahama’s attendance demonstrates Ghana’s continued engagement with neighboring countries and its support for constitutional governance processes in West Africa. The event provides an opportunity for regional leaders to discuss pressing issues affecting the subregion, including security challenges, economic cooperation, and development partnerships.

The inauguration comes at a time when West African nations are working to strengthen democratic institutions and promote peaceful transitions of power. Regional bodies like ECOWAS have emphasized the importance of respecting constitutional term limits and ensuring free and fair elections across member states.

Both Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire collaborate significantly within ECOWAS and the African Union on security, trade, and development, formalized through agreements covering areas like agriculture, anti-trafficking initiatives, and the digital economy. Strong informal trade and significant diasporas in both countries foster deep bilateral economic and social connections across the region.