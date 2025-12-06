President Mahama Arrives in Qatar for Doha Forum

President John Dramani Mahama arrived in Doha on Saturday morning to participate in the 2025 Doha Forum, where he will deliver opening remarks on education during crises and join discussions on economic empowerment across Africa. The Jubilee House confirmed the President touched down in the Qatari capital at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the two day global gathering held under the theme Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.

The President will make two critical interventions during the forum, according to an official statement. He will deliver opening remarks on Education as Justice in Times of Crisis and later join a panel discussion examining Economic Empowerment in Africa: Pathway to Inclusive Prosperity. These sessions form part of the forum’s broader agenda addressing governance, development and global cooperation challenges.

The 23rd edition of Doha Forum is taking place on December 6 and 7 under the patronage of the Amir, convening heads of state, policymakers and global experts for solutions focused dialogue on pressing international challenges. The forum comes at a pivotal moment marked by intensifying geopolitical tensions, deepening humanitarian needs and accelerating technological disruption, underscoring the need for responsible, collaborative solutions to shared global challenges.

President Mahama is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Emir of Qatar on the sidelines of the event. The Jubilee House confirmed the President travelled aboard a Qatar Airways Executive Jet provided by the State of Qatar and is expected to return to Accra on Sunday. The visit represents an opportunity for high level diplomatic engagement between Ghana and Qatar on matters of mutual interest.

Doha Forum 2025 features distinguished speakers from heads of state to senior ministers and global policy leaders. Other confirmed speakers include Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, President Nechirvan Idris Barzani of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Manuel Albares, Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and Liberian Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

The forum will also host World Economic Forum President Børge Brende, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The diverse lineup reflects the event’s position as one of the Gulf region’s leading platforms for international dialogue bringing together political leaders, academics, business executives, civil society representatives and policy experts.

The 2025 edition is expected to welcome over 6,000 participants from more than 150 countries, a significant increase from the 5,000 guests who attended the December 2024 edition. More than 350 speakers participated across two days during the previous forum held under the theme The Innovation Imperative. The expanded attendance demonstrates growing global interest in the platform as a space where diplomacy meets action.

Doha Forum Executive Director Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari stated that in a world facing overlapping crises, the call for fair, accountable and collective governance is more urgent than ever. As a convener of diverse voices, Doha Forum stands as a leading platform to explore how diplomacy, development and humanitarian action can intersect to deliver measurable, inclusive progress, he noted.

The forum will feature strategic sessions on topics ranging from conflict resolution and climate action to technological innovation and economic development. These additions reflect Doha Forum’s role in shaping actionable global dialogue through partnerships with international organizations, governments and private sector entities committed to addressing shared challenges.

Global audiences can register to watch the sessions live through the forum’s official streaming platform. The full program and speaker list are available on the Doha Forum website. Created as a platform for international dialogue, Doha Forum promotes open discussion and diverse perspectives to foster mutual understanding and collaboration across borders.

President Mahama’s participation follows his recent engagements on education reform and economic development since assuming office in January 2025. His remarks on education during times of crisis align with ongoing policy discussions in Ghana regarding the country’s education system performance, particularly following the release of 2025 WASSCE results that showed significant declines in core subjects including Mathematics and Social Studies.

The forum’s focus on economic empowerment in Africa resonates with continental discussions about mobilizing private capital, strengthening financial architecture and building resilient infrastructure. President Mahama has articulated priorities around inclusive prosperity and job creation as central pillars of his administration’s development agenda, making the panel discussion particularly relevant to Ghana’s economic trajectory.

Qatar and Ghana maintain diplomatic relations spanning several decades, with cooperation in areas including education, energy and trade. The Emir’s invitation to President Mahama underscores the strategic importance both nations place on deepening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for partnership. Previous interactions between Ghanaian leaders and Qatari officials have resulted in agreements covering various sectors of mutual interest.

The President’s schedule includes arrival on Saturday morning, participation in forum sessions throughout the day, bilateral talks with the Emir, and departure on Sunday. The compact itinerary reflects the focused nature of the visit centered specifically on forum participation and high level diplomatic engagement rather than an extended state visit with broader protocol activities.