President Mahama Approves Two Year Extension for Police Chief

President John Dramani Mahama has granted a two year contract extension to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, allowing him to continue leading the Ghana Police Service beyond his statutory retirement age in December 2025.

The decision, communicated in an official letter dated 25 November 2025 and signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, follows a recommendation by the Police Council. The re-engagement takes effect from 28 December 2025, during which Yohuno will remain in office as IGP and continue discharging all duties associated with the role.

According to the letter, the extension is necessary to ensure continuity, stability and consolidation of ongoing reforms within the Service. The presidency stated that the President’s decision reflects the Council’s firm conviction that Yohuno’s continued leadership is essential to sustaining ongoing reforms, strengthening operational effectiveness and ensuring stability within the Ghana Police Service at this critical period.

President Mahama expects Yohuno to continue with ongoing police reforms and enhance operational effectiveness during the extended tenure, the Daily Graphic reported. The extension allows the IGP to serve until December 2027, two years beyond the mandatory retirement age of 60 for civil service personnel in Ghana.

Yohuno was appointed IGP by President Mahama in consultation with the Council of State on 13 March 2025 and sworn in the following day, replacing Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Prior to his appointment, he served as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, a role he assumed in July 2024 under former President Nana Akufo Addo.

The contract extension has drawn mixed reactions from security analysts and former government officials. Former Deputy Defence Minister Kofi Amankwah Manu criticized the move, describing it as a sorry state that could severely weaken morale within the Ghana Police Service. He argued that extending the IGP’s tenure would block career progression of hard working officers who have dedicated years in anticipation of rising through the ranks.

Amankwah Manu expressed concern that the extension could erode trust, fairness and future leadership development within the Service. He stressed that officers need to work toward recognition and advancement, suggesting that blocking their progression because of one person creates institutional problems for the organization.

The Police Council’s recommendation cited the need for stability as the Ghana Police Service continues major reforms, modernization programmes and critical national security operations. Council members believe that maintaining leadership continuity will help advance key initiatives in security and personnel development without disruption during this transitional period.

Yohuno brings 40 years of experience to the position of IGP, having served in various capacities including Divisional Commander for Accra Central, Regional Commander, Director General of the Motor Transport Traffic Department and Director General of Administration at the Ghana Police Service. He was promoted to Commissioner of Police on 1 January 2016 by President Mahama during his first term.

The IGP was awarded the Grand Medal in 2011 for meritorious service in combating armed robbery and other criminal activities. His career trajectory positioned him as an officer widely expected to eventually lead the Ghana Police Service, though his appointment came earlier than anticipated due to the change in administration.

The extension represents the second major leadership decision President Mahama has made regarding the Ghana Police Service since assuming office in January 2025. His initial decision to appoint Yohuno as IGP in March marked a departure from the previous administration’s leadership structure and signaled the new government’s approach to security sector management.

Under Yohuno’s leadership, the Ghana Police Service has been implementing reforms focused on modernization, operational efficiency and improved community relations. The Service has also been addressing challenges including resource constraints, public trust deficits and the need for enhanced technological capacity to combat evolving security threats.

The contract extension ensures that these reform initiatives will continue under consistent leadership rather than being interrupted by a leadership transition. However, critics argue that the decision may have unintended consequences for officer morale and institutional succession planning within the Ghana Police Service.