President Mahama Announces New Airport for Wa Regional Capital

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans for a new airport in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital, following Parliament’s passage of the Airport Infrastructure Levy Bill to fund nationwide airport developments.

The announcement came Saturday, February 1, 2026, during the launch of the SheaPark Resource Hub Project in Wa. The new facility will replace the existing airport, which has become unsuitable for expansion due to logistical constraints.

Levy to Finance Airport Upgrades

Under the newly approved levy, charges applied to domestic, international, African and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional flights will be pooled into a dedicated fund for modernizing and expanding airport facilities nationwide.

President Mahama explained that the fund will support aviation infrastructure development across Ghana. Wa will be among the first beneficiaries of the Airport Infrastructure Levy with construction of an entirely new airport.

The Airport Infrastructure Levy Bill was passed by Parliament as part of a package of fiscal reforms presented in the 2025 budget. The levy structure charges domestic passengers an additional 100 Ghana cedis per ticket, while international travelers pay an extra 50 United States dollars per trip, according to unconfirmed reports.

Site Limitations Prompt Relocation

President Mahama explained that the current airport location posed significant limitations, including a runway around which roads had been diverted. The existing Wa Airport has operated since the 1980s but lacks capacity for modern aviation requirements.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited has decided on a site that was allocated years ago, according to the President. Officials from the company recently inspected the proposed site in Wa as part of preparatory work for the new airport.

The current facility sits on approximately 100 acres in the center of Wa municipality. Urban development around the airport has constrained future expansion possibilities, making relocation necessary for long term aviation growth in the region.

Expected Regional Impact

The new project is expected to enhance air connectivity, stimulate regional economic growth and improve access to Wa. The announcement complements the government’s wider national infrastructure development agenda under the Reset Agenda and Big Push initiatives.

The Upper West Region currently receives limited commercial air service. The new airport aims to support business travel, facilitate tourism development and improve emergency medical evacuation capabilities for the region.

Ghana Airports Company Limited operates six airports nationwide including Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Kumasi Airport and Tamale Airport. The company has focused recent investments on upgrading existing facilities and expanding terminal capacity at major airports.

SheaPark Launch

President Mahama made the airport announcement while launching the SheaPark Resource Hub Project, a flagship initiative aimed at transforming the Upper West regional economy through value addition in the shea industry.

The SheaPark project is being driven by Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and Professor Kwame Addo. The launch took place at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Palace, chaired by Wa Naa Alhaji Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo VI.

At full operational capacity, the SheaPark Resource Hub is expected to empower more than 7,000 women and create employment opportunities for thousands of young people in the Upper West Region. It will anchor value chains for shea, groundnuts, soybeans, sorghum, dawadawa, cotton and honey.