President Kagame to Open MWC25 Kigali Tech Conference

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame will officially open MWC25 Kigali on October 21 at the Kigali Convention Centre, marking the third consecutive time he has inaugurated Africa’s largest connectivity event, organizers announced this week.

The three-day event runs from October 21 to 23, 2025, and will explore themes including Connected Continent, the AI Future, Africa’s Digital Frontier, and Fintech. The conference has become the premier platform for government, business, and technology leaders shaping Africa’s digital trajectory.

Vivek Badrinath, who assumed the role of GSMA Director General in April 2025, expressed enthusiasm about President Kagame’s participation. He stated the gathering would bring together innovators, policymakers, and business leaders to address critical issues driving Africa’s digital ambitions, from smartphone affordability and AI adoption to connectivity and fintech solutions.

The event will convene government officials, enterprise executives, and startup innovators from across the technology ecosystem to explore how innovation can accelerate Africa’s digital transformation. This year’s edition features several significant additions to the program designed to deepen policy dialogue and expand the conference’s scope.

For the first time, the GSMA Ministerial Programme, an exclusive invitation-only platform for senior policymakers and regulators, will appear on the MWC Kigali agenda. The program will explore critical policy and regulatory issues shaping Africa’s digitalization, including artificial intelligence governance and spectrum management.

The agenda includes several focused summits tailored to rising demand for specialized insights. A two-day Fintech Summit will examine financial technology innovations transforming African markets. Dedicated 5G sessions will explore next-generation network deployment across the continent. Additionally, a Security Summit will debut, addressing cybersecurity concerns as digital infrastructure expands.

In another first for MWC Kigali, the Orange Social Ventures Prize will be awarded at the event, celebrating innovative social entrepreneurs from Africa and the Middle East. The award recognizes ventures that combine commercial viability with social impact, reflecting growing emphasis on inclusive business models.

The Future of Education & Work in Africa (FEWA) forum will co-locate at the event, bringing together AI experts, policymakers, and innovators to design scalable solutions for education and workforce development. This collaboration reflects recognition that digital transformation requires parallel investment in human capital development.

MWC25 Kigali’s expansive program is supported through partnerships with leading global and regional organizations. Founding and headline sponsors Huawei, MTN, and ZTE join industry sponsor Orange. Event partners include Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) and Smart Africa, a regional alliance advancing digital transformation across the continent.

President Kagame’s repeated participation in opening the conference underscores Rwanda’s strategic positioning as a hub for digital policy dialogue in Africa. The country has pursued aggressive digitalization policies, including fiber optic network expansion, government service digitization, and regulatory frameworks designed to attract technology investment.

Rwanda’s hosting of MWC Kigali reflects broader African efforts to assert agency in shaping global technology trends rather than simply adopting solutions designed elsewhere. The conference provides a venue where African perspectives on connectivity challenges, regulatory approaches, and innovation priorities can influence industry direction.

The event addresses urgent questions facing Africa’s digital economy. These include closing connectivity gaps that leave millions offline, making smartphones affordable for low-income populations, deploying artificial intelligence in ways that serve African contexts, and building fintech infrastructure that reaches the unbanked.

Badrinath, who previously served as Vodafone’s regional CEO for Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific from 2016 to 2020, brings extensive experience operating in emerging markets. His background positions him to understand challenges facing mobile operators and technology companies working across diverse African markets.

The conference takes place as African countries increasingly recognize digital infrastructure as foundational to economic development. Mobile connectivity has enabled leapfrog innovations in financial services, agriculture, education, and healthcare across markets where traditional infrastructure remains underdeveloped.

MWC25 Kigali aims to shape policy frameworks, business models, and technological innovations driving Africa’s digital economy for the next decade. The three-day gathering will produce discussions and partnerships that ripple through investment decisions, regulatory approaches, and technology deployment strategies across the continent.

As Africa’s youngest population globally positions the continent for demographic advantage, digital connectivity becomes crucial for translating that potential into economic opportunity. Events like MWC Kigali serve as focal points where stakeholders align on strategies to ensure technology access translates into inclusive growth.

The conference’s expansion reflects growing international recognition of Africa’s digital markets as critical frontiers for the global technology industry. With mobile-first populations and increasing smartphone penetration, African markets present opportunities for companies willing to tailor solutions to local contexts and constraints.