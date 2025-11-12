President Calls for Patronage of Ghanaian Poultry, Announces Additional Support for Farmers

President John Dramani Mahama has appealed to Ghanaians to prioritise locally produced chicken over imported ones as part of efforts to revive the nation’s poultry industry.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Nkoko Nkitinkiti’ Poultry Initiative in Kumasi on Wednesday, the President said the programme represents a renewed commitment to self-sufficiency and national pride.

“The ‘Nkoko Nkitinkiti’ initiative represents more than poultry production; it embodies the spirit of renewal and self-belief. Let’s take pride in producing what we eat and eating what we make,” President Mahama said. “Please buy stamped Ghana chicken and stop patronising imported chicken.”

He assured that processed local chicken would be properly branded and made available in markets and stores nationwide, adding that increased local patronage would help sustain farmers and create more jobs in the agricultural sector.

In a related move to cushion farmers facing market challenges, the President directed Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to release an additional GHC200 million to buy surplus maize and rice from farmers affected by the ongoing food glut.

This brings total government support to GHC300 million, following an earlier GHC100 million intervention that proved inadequate to stabilise prices.

The directive comes amid growing frustration among farmers, particularly those in the maize, rice, and poultry sectors, who have struggled to sell their produce due to oversupply.

President Mahama expressed optimism that the combined initiatives would help strengthen Ghana’s agricultural value chain and reduce dependency on imported food products.