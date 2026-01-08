Presidency Refers TAGG Petition on GRA–TRUEDARE Deal to Revenue Authority for Review

The Presidency has formally responded to concerns raised by the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) over the controversial digital customs tracking agreement between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and TRUEDARE Investments Limited, by referring the matter to the Commissioner-General of the GRA for review and appropriate action.

In an official letter dated January 7, 2026, issued from Jubilee House, the Office of the President acknowledged receipt of TAGG’s petition titled “No Father Christmas in Customs”, which questioned the transparency, cost implications and technical justification of the GRA–TRUEDARE Digital Tracking Agreement.

The letter, signed by Callistus Mahama, PhD, Secretary to the President, stated that the attached correspondence from TAGG, dated December 24, 2025, had been brought to the attention of President John Dramani Mahama.

“His Excellency the President requests that you kindly review the correspondence and take the appropriate action on the matter,” the letter directed the Commissioner-General of the GRA.

The communication was copied to the Chief of Staff at Jubilee House and the General Secretary of the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana, indicating that the Presidency considers the concerns raised by the traders’ body as deserving of institutional attention.

Background to the Petition

TAGG had earlier raised alarm over Parliament’s approval of the agreement, warning that the introduction of a new digital customs inspection, tracking and artificial intelligence audit system could impose hidden costs on traders and consumers, despite assurances that it would come at no cost to the state.

The group questioned the need for a parallel system when the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) has been operational since 2020 and already performs end-to-end customs data management, including risk assessment, cargo tracking and post-clearance audits.

TAGG also expressed concerns about the capacity and background of TRUEDARE Investments Limited, citing its recent incorporation, foreign registration, limited share capital and the absence of publicly verifiable experience in large-scale customs or digital inspection systems.

Additionally, the traders’ body warned of possible duplication of systems, increased transaction costs, data sovereignty risks and cybersecurity concerns, while calling for full disclosure of the contract, an independent technical and value-for-money audit, and a suspension of implementation pending broader stakeholder consultations.

Presidency’s Position

While the Presidency’s letter does not take a position on the substance of the allegations, the referral to the GRA signals an official acknowledgment of the issues raised and places responsibility on the revenue authority to address the concerns.

TAGG has consistently maintained that it supports technological reforms in customs administration but insists that such reforms must be transparent, justified and free from undisclosed financial burdens on traders and the public.

“There is no Father Christmas in customs. Someone always pays,” TAGG warned in its statement — a phrase that has now become central to the public debate over the GRA–TRUEDARE agreement.