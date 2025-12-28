Prempeh Defends Thirty Year Presidential Age Proposal as Voter Choice

Professor H Kwasi Prempeh has defended the Constitutional Review Committee’s (CRC) recommendation to lower the minimum age for presidential candidates from 40 to 30 years, arguing that voters rather than constitutional barriers should determine who leads the nation.

The CRC chairman, speaking December 27 on TV3’s Hot Issues programme, dismissed concerns that a 30 year old lacks the maturity to govern, insisting that eligibility does not guarantee electoral success. He emphasized that age remains visible to voters and forms part of their assessment of candidates.

“It doesn’t mean that when you are 30 and you stand for president you are going to get elected. The people themselves know what they are getting; it is not as if your age is off limits,” Prof Prempeh said. “If they choose to vote for you, that is their problem.”

The Constitutional Review Committee presented its final report titled “Transforming Ghana: From Electoral Democracy to Developmental Democracy” to President John Dramani Mahama on December 22, recommending amendment to Article 62(b) of the 1992 Constitution to reduce the minimum presidential age from forty years to thirty.

Prof Prempeh argued that maturity and competence are not strictly determined by age, noting that voters can judge whether a younger candidate has accomplished enough to merit their support. He said if a 30 year old demonstrates experience and capability, Ghanaians should be free to elect that person.

“If you are 30 and they feel you have accomplished a lot and you have a lot to offer, your maturity shows, your experience shows, and they want to vote for you, that is their choice,” he stated.

The law professor placed the proposal in both historical and international context, pointing out that Ghana’s 1960 Constitution permitted candidates as young as 35 to contest the presidency. He noted that under the 1969 Constitution, the minimum age to enter Parliament was 21, allowing someone to become a Cabinet Minister or even Prime Minister at that age. Former President John Kufuor became Deputy Minister at 21.

Prof Prempeh drew comparisons with parliamentary democracies where younger leaders regularly exercise executive authority. “In parliamentary systems, anybody who can become an MP can become the Prime Minister,” he explained, adding that many advanced democracies elect leaders well below 40 years of age.

The CRC chairman stressed that democracy already contains safeguards through the electoral filter, and that ultimately citizens must make the decision on who leads them. He rejected suggestions that lowering age requirements would automatically produce very young presidents, saying leadership choices depend on political parties and voter preferences.

“Or if an independent candidate pops up at 30 who has accomplished and Ghanaians have trusted that person, why not?” Prof Prempeh asked rhetorically.

The proposal forms part of broader constitutional reforms recommended by the committee aimed at making Ghana’s democracy more inclusive and responsive to the aspirations of its predominantly youthful population. The CRC conducted consultations across all ten regions, engaging academics, trade unions and citizens before finalizing its recommendations.

President Mahama has indicated the report will be published soon and that government will review the recommendations before deciding on implementation. The president described some proposals as far reaching but necessary to strengthen Ghana’s democratic order.

Prof Prempeh chairs the eight member Constitutional Review Committee established in January 2025 to identify gaps in previous constitutional reforms and recommend amendments to improve governance. He serves as executive director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development and is a professor at Seton Hall University School of Law in the United States.