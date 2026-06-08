Premium Motors Launches Renault Grand Koleos Hybrid, Kardian

Premium Motors Limited has launched two new Renault models in Accra, the hybrid Grand Koleos and the compact Kardian, as the French brand expands its range in Ghana.

The vehicles were introduced on Tuesday, June 2, at the company’s showroom in the capital, before an audience of business leaders, motoring enthusiasts and industry figures. Premium Motors is Renault’s exclusive distributor in the country.

The Grand Koleos Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) is the larger of the two. The company is pitching it as a premium sport utility vehicle (SUV) for executives, business owners and families, built around a petrol electric hybrid drivetrain and a set of connected features. The Kardian is smaller and cheaper, aimed at first time buyers and urban motorists who want lower running costs.

The company did not announce prices for either model at the launch, and it released few technical specifications.

It is not Renault’s first attempt to build a following in Ghana. The same distributor, under the same chief executive, Jihad Hijazi, brought the earlier Renault Koleos and Kadjar to the market in 2017. The latest launch is part of a renewed effort to lift the brand against better known rivals on Ghana’s roads.

Hijazi described the two models as a new generation of Renault products shaped for markets like Ghana. Group Business Development Director Fadi Fattal said the Grand Koleos was built for comfort and efficiency, while the Kardian carried features usually found in cars from a higher segment.

Premium Motors used the event to stress what happens after the sale. The head of customer service, Eastwood Thine Baiden, said the company had upgraded its workshops, diagnostic equipment and technician training and would keep genuine parts in stock, so owners could service hybrid and conventional models locally.

Whether the new Renaults gain traction will turn on price, fuel savings and the strength of that service network, none of which were fully spelled out on launch day. Pricing and showroom availability are expected to follow.