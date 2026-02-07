Premier League Matchday 25 Eyes Potential Upsets Following Leeds Victory

Premier League Matchday 25 began with Leeds United securing a crucial 3-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest on Friday evening, setting the stage for a weekend packed with fixtures that could deliver unexpected results.

Goals from Jayden Bogle, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the win for Leeds, moving them nine points clear of the relegation zone. The victory marked the Whites’ fifth consecutive home night match triumph this season, with Calvert-Lewin reaching double figures in Premier League goals for the campaign.

The weekend’s headline fixture sees Liverpool hosting Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday evening, with the visitors currently holding second place in the table while Liverpool sit sixth. However, several Saturday encounters present opportunities for surprising outcomes.

Arsenal, who lead the Premier League table, welcome eighth-placed Sunderland to Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Arsenal hold a six-point advantage at the summit, and while they are clear favourites, the Black Cats earned a dramatic 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture last November through a late equalizer. Sunderland defeated Burnley 3-0 in their previous outing, demonstrating their capability to challenge established sides.

Wolverhampton Wanderers face Chelsea at Molineux on Saturday evening in what represents a critical match for the hosts. Wolves currently occupy bottom position in the league standings, while Chelsea sit fifth. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth in their last match and will be eager to avoid consecutive home losses. Chelsea claimed a 3-2 victory over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in their most recent fixture.

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon in another encounter that could produce an unexpected outcome. United, positioned fourth in the table, defeated Fulham in their previous league match, while Tottenham, currently 14th, drew 2-2 with Manchester City. The reverse fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium finished 2-2 in November, suggesting the visitors possess the quality to secure a positive result.

The weekend’s fixtures carry significant implications for the title race, European qualification positions and the relegation battle as the season approaches its critical phase.