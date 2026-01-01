Prayers of Men of God Will Decide NPP Primaries — Prophet Nigel Gaisie Claims

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has claimed that spiritual interventions by men of God will play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming presidential primaries.

Speaking during the church’s December 31, 2025, Watch Night Service, the prophet said he foresaw intense prayers and pleadings that would alter the expected outcome of the January 31 primaries in favour of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Prophet Gaisie, although one of the contenders, whom he identified as “Mr Tesite,” appeared to be in a winning position, spiritual activities behind the scenes would overturn the result.

“I saw pleadings. I saw men of God praying. I saw speaking, and I saw that it was switched. I saw Dr Bawumia,” he told the congregation, stressing that the intervention was purely spiritual.

The prophet described the development as a shift from what he termed the “perfect will of God” to the “permissive will of God,” suggesting that human actions and prayers influenced the final outcome.

He also warned that the primaries could generate controversy and disputes, cautioning that unresolved tensions could lead to legal action and security challenges if the party leadership fails to manage the process properly.

Prophet Gaisie concluded by advising Dr Bawumia to intensify his campaign efforts ahead of the primaries, while maintaining that his duty was only to reveal what he had seen spiritually.

“But Dr Bawumia, there is a lot of work to do. I have spoken as a Prophet; may the will of the Lord be done,” he added.