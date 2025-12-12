Prang Paramount Chief Hails Regional Leaders For Supporting Yam Festival

Source: Baffo Kodom

The Paramount Chief of the Prang Traditional Area in the Bono East Region, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, has praised the leadership of both the Bono and Bono East Regions for their strong support toward this year’s Nkyifie Yam Festival, which coincided with the celebration of his 60th anniversary.

Speaking at a meeting with his Divisional and Sub‑Chiefs at his palace, Nana Nyarko III highlighted the significance of the presence of Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu, President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Dormaa, as well as Nana Owusu Sakyi, President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Basa. He noted that the attendance of chiefs from across the country demonstrated the importance of unity and peace in driving development.

Nana Nyarko III reiterated that the chieftaincy institution remains central to progress and community advancement. He commended the two regional house presidents for their messages during the festival, noting that their guidance was timely and essential.

He recalled Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu’s call for chiefs to uphold peace and stand firmly for the truth in all chieftaincy matters, stressing that such principles would help resolve longstanding disputes within the institution.

Reflecting on Nana Owusu Sakyi’s remarks, the Prang Paramount Chief agreed that no human institution is perfect, but continuous efforts can restore integrity and promote justice and development. He urged the Traditional Council to take these lessons seriously.

Nana Nyarko III encouraged his chiefs to emulate the wisdom of the two regional leaders by prioritizing truth as the foundation for unity, peace, and progress. He emphasized that adopting this approach would strengthen their ability to resolve conflicts effectively.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu and Nana Owusu Sakyi for their unwavering support, praying for God’s blessings, peace, and unity for all who contributed to the success of the celebrations.