Prang Overflows with Spiritual Grace: 49th Maulid of Sheikh Ahmed Tijani Becomes Most Crowded Islamic Gathering in Decades

One will describe it as a Historic Convergence of Faith, Culture, and Economic Vibrancy in Ghana’s “Little Mecca”

Prang, Ghana – Saturday, August 9, 2025 – In a breathtaking spectacle of faith, unity, and spiritual ecstasy, the serene township of Prang in Ghana’s Bono East Region was transformed into a sea of humanity as millions of Tijaniyya Sufi adherents from across the world converged to mark the 49th Maulid of Sheikh Ahmed Tijani (RA) — the largest and most attended Islamic program witnessed in the region, and arguably in West Africa, in recent decades.

The spiritually charged three-day event, held from Friday through Sunday, radiated an air of divine bliss as pilgrims arrived from across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, including dignitaries and Sufi scholars from Pakistan, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Among the many remarkable moments was the conversion of eight new Muslims, who embraced Islam under the guidance of Khalifa Sheikh Ahmed Abul Faid, just before the Jumu’ah prayer.



Rooted in Devotion, the annual Maulid, initiated nearly five decades ago by the revered Ghanaian Sufi mystic Sheikh Abdullahi Ahmed Maikano Jallo (RA), has grown exponentially both in size and spiritual impact. The founder, himself a powerful spiritual heir in the Tijaniyya order, began the Maulid in Prang as a humble celebration of the birth and legacy of Sheikh Ahmed Tijani (RA) — founder of the Tijaniyya Sufi order and a towering figure in Islamic spirituality.

Since its inception, the event has attracted growing numbers of faithful, scholars, and seekers of divine knowledge, culminating in what has now become a global pilgrimage of devotion, unity, and renewal.

A Spiritual Powerhouse Under the Leadership of Sheikh Ahmed Abul Faid.

This year’s Maulid was organized under the distinguished leadership of Sheikh Ahmed Abul Faid, Supreme Leader ans President of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana. His leadership and vision have revitalized the Tijaniyya community, bringing structure, clarity, and purpose to the annual gathering.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Abul Faid emphasized the core Tijaniyya values of peace, spiritual discipline, and service to humanity, calling on Muslim youth to embrace education and moral uprightness.

The highlight of this year’s celebration was the inauguration of a massive fundraising campaign for the construction of the Sheikh Abdullahi Ahmed Maikano Educational Complex — a future center of excellence in Islamic and secular education. The initiative was met with overwhelming support, as attendees pledged donations, both in person and remotely, through dedicated Ghana Commercial Bank accounts and mobile money short codes announced during the program as follows; Short Code. *422*183# On all network and GCB customers.

The fundraising effort is poised to be a game-changer in the educational and spiritual upliftment of Prang and beyond.

Throughout the event, the air in Prang vibrated with Qur’anic recitations, Zikr (remembrance of Allah), and deep meditative chants from attendees of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds. From dawn to dusk and into the nights, the town echoed with spiritual harmony that mesmerized newcomers and seasoned worshippers alike.

“Prang is becoming a spiritual powerhouse, a Little Mecca of Africa,” noted one foreign attendee and renowned powerful Sufis from Pakistan. “The energy here is pure, and the unity among the people is remarkable.”

The Maulid brought not only spiritual rejuvenation but also a wave of economic activity to Prang and its surroundings. Hotels, transport operators, vendors, and local businesses experienced an unprecedented surge in patronage. According to local observers, the event injected millions of cedis into the local economy, fueling discussions about Prang’s potential as a spiritual tourism hub in Ghana.

Stakeholders have now called on the Government of Ghana to invest in the town’s infrastructure and recognize the Maulid as a national heritage event. Improved roads, water systems, accommodation, and healthcare facilities, they argue, would further enhance the experience for pilgrims and unlock vast economic opportunities.



In a world fraught with division and strife, the 49th Maulid stood out as a glowing symbol of peaceful coexistence, inter-cultural unity, and spiritual elevation. The Tijaniyya community has once again proven that Islam, in its purest form, is a force for compassion, knowledge, and global brotherhood.

As the curtains fall on this historic gathering, the echoes of “La ilaha illallah” still ring through the hearts of all who attended — a testament to the enduring legacy of Sheikh Ahmed Tijani (RA), and the Ghanaian torchbearers, Sheikh Abdulai Ahmed maikano (RA), who have ensured his light continues to shine from the heart of Africa.

A Future Worth Building: With faith, unity, and development hand-in-hand, Prang is not just hosting a celebration — it is building a legacy.

By Salis Alhassan.