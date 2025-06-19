PRAMPRAM KINGMAKERS HAIL PREZ MAHAMA FOR PROMPT RESPONSE TO CHIEFTAINCY CRISIS — URGE SPEEDY TRIAL IN HIGH-PROFILE MURDER CASE INVOLVING NENE TETTEH WAKAH AND 3 OTHERS

The Paramount Stool Father of Prampram, Numo Osabu Abbey IV, together with the Kingmakers of the Annor We Royal Family, has expressed deep appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his swift intervention in the long-standing and increasingly volatile chieftaincy dispute in the area.

Addressing the media in Prampram on recent developments, Numo Osabu Abbey IV commended the president, the Minister for the Interior, and the National Security Coordinator for their prompt responses to multiple petitions concerning unresolved murders and escalating tension in the traditional area.

However, the Stool Father emphasised the urgent need for the government to expedite proceedings in the high-profile murder case currently before the Accra High Court Criminal Division 2. The case involves Nene Tetteh Wakah II, the embattled and contested chief of Prampram and Three others, who are standing trial over the alleged murder of Nene Aryeh Otuseikro IV, a revered clan head of Prampram.

“The case has dragged on for far too long,” said Numo Osabu Abbey IV. “It is critical that justice is served swiftly so that the numerous unresolved murders, many of which link back to 2018 since the emergence of Nene Tetteh Wakah II, can be brought to closure.”

*” It is on record that the police during their investigation of Otiseirkro’s murder in October 2021, retrieved a loaded AK 47 assault rifle and other weapons from the room of one of the four suspects standing trial with Nene Tetteh Wakah who also happens to be a very loyal henchman of the former”, Numo Osabu added.*

He alleged that Nene Tetteh Wakah II’s contested ascension to the Prampram stool has led to a series of violent incidents, including the killings of prominent Kingmakers such as the late Mankralo, Nene Atsure Bentah, and Nene Darpoh. Despite his alleged involvement in these incidents, Numo Osabu lamented, Nene Tetteh Wakah continues to parade himself as chief with the apparent endorsement of the Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, despite his “illegitimacy.”

The Kingmakers are therefore calling on the Attorney General to treat their petition for a speedy trial as a matter of urgency, stressing that expediting the judicial process and bringing the alleged culprits to justice will restore lasting peace to Prampram, a peace the community has long yearned for.

Turning attention to the upcoming Homowo festival, Numo Osabu Abbey IV raised concerns over the potential for violence, which has marred past celebrations. He urged security agencies to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy on the illegal possession and use of firearms during the festivities.

“The peace and safety of our people must be paramount,” he said. “Only individuals with lawful clearance from security authorities should be allowed to carry arms. If the security agencies fail to act, our people may be left with no option but to defend themselves.”

The Kingmakers reiterated their commitment to peace and lawfulness and called on government and security stakeholders to uphold justice, protect lives, and safeguard the dignity of the Prampram traditional area.