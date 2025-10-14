Prampram Kingmakers Criticize Attorney General Over Delays in Murder Trial

Kingmakers in the Prampram Traditional Area of the Greater Accra Region have expressed deep frustration over what they describe as the Attorney General’s selective urgency in handling legal cases, particularly the seeming neglect of high-profile murder trials involving traditional leaders from their jurisdiction.

Their concern stems from the prolonged delay in the trial of Nene Tetteh Wakah and eight others, who are standing trial for the alleged murder of Nene Aryeh Otuseiklo II, a family head brutally killed in 2020. Despite the case being scheduled for trial in 2024, the process has reportedly stalled, with repeated adjournments and little to no progress in court.

According to the traditional leaders, the Attorney General’s office has been fully briefed on the matter and furnished with the case docket, yet the High Court is yet to meaningfully proceed with hearings. Meanwhile, the accused persons are said to be “boasting openly” about their ability to influence proceedings and evade justice.

Speaking to journalists, Nene Abbey, a kingmaker, questioned the disparity in the Attorney General’s approach to justice delivery.

“If you look at the urgency and seriousness attached to political court cases like the Wontumi and Abroyei cases, you wonder why the same energy isn’t shown in murder cases like ours,” he fumed.

“Someone was killed in 2020, nine suspects were arrested, an AK-47 rifle was even retrieved from one of them, and yet these same suspects are walking freely, threatening people in Prampram. It’s unacceptable.”

A senior Asafoanye, alleged that some of the accused persons may have compromised the system.

“They brag openly about buying their way out of the case,” she lamented.

“I can’t understand why the Attorney General’s office appears disinterested and keeps its feet. When will Prampram and the bereaved family of our slain clan head ever get justice?”

The kingmakers further recalled that over five chieftaincy-related murders have occurred in Prampram since the killing of Nene Atsure Benta III in 2018, yet not a single conviction has been secured despite what they claim to be “overwhelming evidence” against suspects arrested in those cases.

They have therefore warned that continued delays and perceived bias in the administration of justice could ignite public unrest and heighten tensions in the area.

“If our people feel there’s a deliberate attempt to deny them justice and protect the accused, the consequences could be dire,” one of the kingmakers cautioned.